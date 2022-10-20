Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Rocks Tiny White Crop Top With Skeleton Hoodie Ahead Of Halloween

Halloween can’t come soon enough for Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, who looked fabulous in a new spooky selfie. The 26-year-old posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a tiny white ribbed crop top that was more of a bralette than a shirt and styled it with a dark gray skeleton hoodie.

In the photo, Hailie wore a high-neck, white ribbed crop top that had a scooped hem right under her chest. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in the shirt and she styled it with high-waisted gray elastic sweatpants. On top of her cropped shirt, she threw on an oversized gray zip-up hoodie that had a white skeleton pattern on the front.

She topped her look off with a spooky white ghost phone case and gorgeous glam. Underneath her hood, her light brown highlighted hair was down in super soft, voluminous waves while a light pink smokey eye, long lashes, and a light pink matte lip completed her ensemble. Hailie has been loving fall and her Instagram posts prove that.

Just a day before this selfie, Hailie posted a photo of herself showing off her new super light brown hair that almost looked blonde. She styled her new hairdo with a pair of black sunglasses, black leather pants, and an oversized denim jacket with a white sherpa collar. She captioned the photo, “this new hair kinda makes me wanna go even more blonde.”

Aside from these outfits, Hailie also rocked a pair of skintight, short black biker shorts with a black hoodie and an oversized, plaid tan blazer on top. She styled the outfit with a pair of chunky black leather mid-calf boots, a black purse, and black Prada sunglasses.