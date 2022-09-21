Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Is Ready For Fall In Long-Sleeved Dress: ‘It’s Giving Grinch’

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade, 26, has switched over to her fall wardrobe. The influencer took to Instagram on Sept. 21 to show off her fantastic fashion sense in a photo seen here and looked incredible in a bright green, long-sleeve dress. The figure-hugging, ribbed dress featured a cute collared neckline and buttons down its entire front. She paired it with black sunglasses and a small black shoulder bag and wore her straightened brunette hair down. In the caption of her photo, she joked that “it’s kind of giving grinch” vibes.

Hailie slayed the fashion game all summer long, whether she was wearing a revealing mesh top or looking like a model in an all-white ensemble. She also hustled all summer long and posted several images and videos to promote her brand partnerships with companies such as Garnier Fructis and Puma. Plus, on July 15, her podcast that talks about pop culture, her life, and more, Just A Little Shady, debuted. Her first episode covered what it was like being a kid living on the road with a touring musician plus recent happenings in her life, like how she “risked” her life for a dog.

Her most recent podcast episode, which dropped on Sept. 16, featured her first-ever fan-asked question about her life, which was unsurprisingly about the “Lose Yourself” rapper. Hailie was asked if she ever feels bothered when she is asked about her father, and she admitted that it used to get under her skin. “The best way to say this is yes and no … Honestly, it’s to a point. So, like, I obviously expect it. And there’s certain things I can understand why people are just genuinely curious about, as anyone would be when you’ve kind of grown up half in the spotlight,” she explained.

However, Hailie went on to say she has “more to offer” than just being the daughter of a famous musician. “I feel like growing up, when it would happen, I would get more bothered by it because I was like, ‘Why do people care?’” she laughed. “I was young and I didn’t totally understand the situation, so I was like, that’s my dad. I don’t ask you about your dad.”

As for her dad, the 49-year-old rap legend recently opened up about his drug addiction in an essay for XXL. He said he started using hard drugs after the debut of The Slim Shady LP, which is when he reached superstar status and could get any drug he wanted for free. He said his addiction was at its worst in 2005 and 2006 and admitted he is unsure how he is “still here”. He has been sober since 2008 and his focus now is on being the best rapper he can be. “The minute you sleep, someone’s coming to take your head off,” he explained. “That’s what I’ve always loved about rap. It’s always evolving, and to succeed you need to be constantly aware of that and keep up with it.”