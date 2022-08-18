Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks White Corset Bodysuit In New Photos

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, looked stunning when she rocked a plunging, cutout white corset bodysuit with a pair of cargo pants in gorgeous new photos.

By:
August 18, 2022 9:23AM EDT
hailie jade
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Iggy Azalea was spotted out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday evening, as she made a stop for Frozen Greek Yogurt . The stylish rapper wore a Vivienne Westwood Corset, and Jacket along with a Bold Christian Dior Statement necklace . She wore a black face mask to stay safe , and carried a Dior Saddle bag , to complete her stylish look. She took to instagram today to deny any involvement in a lawsuit directed at French Montana's Brother, who hit a man with a car that belonged to Azalea. 22 Jul 2020 Pictured: Iggy Azalea. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA690320_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Camila Cabello leaving BBC Radio 1 and arriving at a Japanese Restaurant in Central London. 24 Mar 2022 Pictured: Camila Cabello. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA841454_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Dua Lipa is spotted wearing Dion Lee in New York City Pictured: Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5293941 040322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Shutterstock

If there’s one thing for sure about Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, it is that she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old rocked a plunging V-neck white corset bodysuit with cutouts on the side and styled it with a pair of mid-rise white cargo pants.

Hailie posted the photos with the caption, “these @pumawomen shoes with every solid color fit is going to be my new go to #pumapartner #foralltime.” In the first photo, Hailey was walking down the street wearing the sleeveless corset bodysuit that had a super low-cut neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The sides of the one-piece were cut out revealing her tiny waist and she styled the top with matching pants.

Hailie’s mid-rise pants were fitted on the thighs and looser on the straight legs while the sides featured wide cargo pockets. She accessorized her look with a pair of chunky bright-colored Puma sneakers, yellow lensed sunglasses, diamond jewelry, and a blue denim checker handbag. As for her glam, she had her light brown hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves.

Hailie has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently posted two photos in a slideshow promoting a new episode of her Just A Little Shady podcast. In the photos, taken at Lollapalooza, she wore a sleeveless silver mesh tank top that was completely see-through, revealing a silver bralette underneath.

Hailie styled her tiny, open-back crop top with a pair of black leather high-waisted joggers. The pants had an elastic waist and elastic at the ankles and she styled her look with a black crossbody bag and black patent leather combat boots.

More From Our Partners

ad