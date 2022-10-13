Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Pairs Little Black Dress With Blazer & Boots: Photo

Hailie Jade proved why she’s such a fashionista in her Instagram post from October 12. Eminem‘s 26-year-old daughter wore a fabulous beige blazer over a cute black dress with a pair of black boots that reached past her calves, but below her knees. Hailie also rocked black sunglasses and carried a black clutch purse and as she struck a cute pose for the photo, which was shared to her almost 3 million followers.

Hailie posed on a brick walkway standing in front of a gray wall. She lightly touched her sunglasses with one hand, as she used her other hand to hold her purse in between her legs. Hailie had her brown hair down for the unofficial photoshoot, and she appeared to go very light on the makeup to show off her natural beauty. The Michigan State University alum captioned her photo, “finally found boots this style that could fit over my calves 🥲.”

We’re one month into fall and so far Hailie is serving looks as she bundles up for the oncoming cool weather. On Sept. 21, she showed off a bright green, long-sleeve dress in a photo taken by Erika Christine Photography. Hailie’s dress complimented her thin figure, as she paired her look with black sunglasses and a small black shoulder bag. She joked that her outfit was “giving grinch” vibes.

As the daughter of a world famous rapper, Hailie’s usually shied away from speaking about Eminem. But that changed when she started her podcast Just A Little Shady in July and stared opening up about growing up with a famous parent. “It’s so fun to look back … thinking back as an adult, I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s so, so surreal’ and those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool’,” she said on the debut episode, when discussing with a childhood friend how she’d go on Eminem’s tour bus.

Hailie revealed on the Sept. 16 episode of her podcast that being asked about her father used to bother her. “Honestly, it’s to a point. There’s certain things I can understand why people are just genuinely curious about,” Hailie said, before noting that she has “more to offer” than just being the daughter of the “Lose Yourself” rapper. That’s proven to be true as Hailie is forging her own path in the world.