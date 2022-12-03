Lauren Sanchez Wears Tight Black Mini On Date Night With Jeff Bezos As They Hold Hands: Photos

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos recently stopped by the popular Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles, CA and flashed smiles to onlookers as they stayed close.

By:
December 3, 2022 5:37PM EST
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez
View gallery
CEO and president of Amazon Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrive to watch the mens singles finals on centre court tennis on Day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2019 held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 13, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 14 Jul 2019
Rome, ITALY - Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez walk hand in hand while visiting the Colosseum in Rome. Later the happy couple lunched at The Court restaurant terrace in front of the Colosseum. Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - Jeff Bezos kisses Lauren Sanchez as they leave after dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez BACKGRID USA 11 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Lauren Sanchez, 52, looked incredible in an eye-catching black mini dress, in photos taken during a recent outing with Jeff Bezos. The dark-haired beauty also wore a long black coat and heels as she and her 58-year-old billionaire boyfriend visited Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles for a special date night. She had her long hair down and showed off red nails as she accessorized with a necklace and earrings.

Jeff also looked stylish and matched his girlfriend in a black button-down top over a dark gray shirt, dark gray jeans, and sleek black sneakers. The lovebirds held hands as they walked outside of the dining location and by cameras. They flashed smiles and looked relaxed and happy as they got in some quality time together throughout the night.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez
Jeff and Lauren smile while posing on a red carpet of a previous event. (Shutterstock)

Lauren and Jeff’s latest date comes just two weeks after they made headlines for sitting down for a joint interview with CNN. The beauty and Amazon founder gushed over their love and each other during the sit-down, and showed off their close bond.

“We’re really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together and we love each other … We always look at each other and we’re the team,” Lauren said on camera, before Jeff admitted, “It’s easy” because they “bring each other energy” and “respect each other,” which makes it “fun to work together.” At one point, the smitten beau even called his partner of three years, “big-hearted.”

Jeff Bezos,, Lauren Sanchez
Another outing in which Jeff and Lauren looked incredible. (Shutterstock)

“Lauren is the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet. So, she is an inspiration in that way,” Jeff told the outlet. “She never misses a birthday. The  network of people that she gives birthday presents to is gigantic. And that’s just a small example.”

Lauren and Jeff have been dating since just before early 2019. Although their romance initially brought about controversy from some people because of the fact that they were both married to other people at the time, they eventually divorced their spouses, ignored the critics, and started their own life together.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad