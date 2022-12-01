Billie Eilish Admits She ‘Didn’t Feel Sexy For One Second’ With Blonde Hair: I Was Treated ‘Differently’

Billie Eilish feels like she was “treated differently” as a blonde. The “bad guy” singer’s fans were surprised when she debuted bright green locks after rocking a platinum look in 2021. But the Academy Award-winning star reveals she wasn’t happy with the lighter look.

“I didn’t feel sexy for one second of being blonde,” the Grammy winner, 20, said during an interview with Highsnobiety. “When I was blonde, people treated me differently. People completely changed their demeanor [around me],” she confessed.

Billie is known for experimenting with a wide variety of hair colors in the past including silver, red, blue, and black.

The hitmaker failed to elaborate before explaining that the Internet makes it difficult for her to discuss “stuff like this” which is why she also prefers to keep her romantic life private, as well. “Falling in love is hard for me. It’s a spooky thing, love. It’s really spooky,” she said.

But despite her reservations, Billie confirmed her relationship with Jesse Rutherford, 31, when they were photographed making out last month. The two looked smitten with one another as they locked lips while out and about in Studio City.

Billie looked blissfully happy as she packed on the PDA with her new man, which was followed by a low key date at Crossroads Kitchen. “You would never have known that Billie and Jesse were celebrities unless you knew who they were. They couldn’t have been more down to earth and they acted like any typical couple,” an eyewitness at the restaurant tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They didn’t request any special accommodations as a lot of celebrities often have, they sat in a booth with all the other diners and pretty much kept to themselves the entire time,” the insider added, noting that the new couple “sat closely” to each other.

“They sat closely next to each other in the booth, and they definitely had eyes for each other because they didn’t pay much attention to anything else. Billie and Jesse both appeared very happy to be there,” the source explained, also observing that the pair seemed to have a strong connection when in conversation. “They would look each other in the eyes when speaking, and they were joking and laughing throughout the night. While they were waiting for their food, they casually chatted and Jesse hung on her every word. It was obvious they were close, and they appeared very comfortable with each other. They ordered appetizers, dinner, and shared a dessert but didn’t finish everything. It seemed like a typical date night,” they also told HL.