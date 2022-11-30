‘The Masked Singer’s Lambs Get 2nd Place & Reveal It May Be ‘Time’ For ‘Original Music’ Again (Exclusive)

The Masked Singer closed the chapter of season 8 with one epic family. The Lambs faced off against Harp for the Golden Mask trophy. The Lambs ended up as the season 8 runner-up and were revealed as the ’90s pop group Wilson Phillips. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Carnie and Wendy Wilson about their experience as the Lambs.

“There are a lot of different TV opportunities and opportunities that artists have. I think the whole surprise element with it is so appealing. It’s so much fun. It’s so unique that it’s kind of like if we didn’t do it, I felt like we would regret it,” Carnie said. “And let’s just face it, it’s a wonderful way to get exposure, especially with a group like ours, where we’ve been around for over three decades. It’s pretty flattering to have a major network, a very popular television show, want to hear you sing again.”

She continued, “We’ve never done anything like this before, right? It’s something that you would not normally do in your life and you get out of your comfort zone when you do something like that. It’s good to challenge yourself. I think we all wanted to take that on until we got into the costume. We went out the first day and Wendy and I said, “We want out! We can’t do it.” It was so fucking hard. It was like 12-hour days and one day off in between, a half day. It was so hard. It was grueling, but in the end, it was all worth it.”

Carnie revealed that she was “offered a couple times” to come on the show as a solo performer, but she “just didn’t feel right about doing it by myself. I think I was just too scared, to be honest with you. I have stage fright, believe it or not, especially when it comes to singing. I feel very insecure, and it’s just my own demons.”

Even though the “Hold On” singers didn’t walk away with the Golden Mask trophy, Wendy told HollywoodLife that they “were just honored to be in that position at the end. We didn’t know who Harp was [Glee alum Amber Riley], but we knew she had a great voice and that we were up against someone really, really powerful.”

The group recently released a cover of the Harry Styles tune “Boyfriends.” Wendy said that they couldn’t “think of a more perfect song than that song for us to sing.” She also pointed out that Wilson Phillips hasn’t “done original music in a very long time,” but the show has made them “think it might be time to do that.” Carnie added, “It could be the catalyst.”