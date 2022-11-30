Ellie Goulding Debuts Dark Hair Makeover At Christmas Performance: Before & After Photos

Ellie Goulding is embracing a new look for winter. The “Love Me Like You Do” songstress, 35, debuted dark, brunette locks while performing at the Fayre of St. James Christmas Carol Concert at St. James’ Church in London on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and boy did she glow.

Though she usually rocks blonde locks, Ellie’s hair makeover was a great change for the season. The English songstress stunned as she took the stage with long, chocolate locks which were parted in the center and hung down over her shoulders in soft waves. Matching her effortless tresses, Ellie added fluttering eyelashes and dewy, smooth skin. She kept things natural with rosy cheeks and a clear gloss over her lips.

The “Lights” singer’s outfit was such a chic winter choice. She slipped into a tight black longsleeve shirt and a maxi-skirt printed with jewels upon it. Tying the look together, delicate earrings framed her face with a bit of sparkle.

Fans seemed to have major feelings about Ellie’s hair. She revealed the look was only temporary in a post-performance tweet, telling followers, “Calm down… it washes out.” She added a happy face, brunette lady emoji, and a heart to echo her point.

Ellie’s makeover is very fresh. She was still blonde during the American Music Awards on Nov. 20, 2022. There, she lit up the red carpet in a rhinestone outfit with golden locks and dark roots.

Calm down… it washes out 😃👩🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ke0YSVbBtA — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) November 30, 2022

Though the songstress’ winter look was a total win, the star previously said she was “done” with any wild hairstyles. “I’m kind of done now,” she once told Cosmopolitan. “I’ve done a lot of experiments, now my goal and my aim is to grow it long again. I cut it to kind of restart it and I do like the hairstyle, but I’m a long hair girl.”