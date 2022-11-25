Cardi B & Family Mark Thanksgiving With Halloween Throwback As Batman Characters

Though Thursday was Thanksgiving, Cardi B and family couldn’t help but think about their latest Halloween. While the turkey and pumpkin pie was on the table across the country, the “W.A.P.” rapper, 30, decided to celebrate her loved ones with a throwback to All Hallow’s Eve, seen here on her Instagram.

In the adorable family snapshot, everyone rocked their own Batman-inspired costume. Cardi was the center of attention as an ultra-glam Batman, sporting a figure-hugging, rhinestone-emblazoned bodysuit with a striking yellow cape. Part of her face was hidden with a mask, but she still managed to glow with glam makeup and silky raven tresses.

While the “Up” rapper was on the side of justice, the rest of her family were villains. Husband Offset, 30, was The Joker, dressed in purple pinstripes with wild green hair and scary makeup. Making the outfit even more intense, he carried a toy Tommy gun at his side.

The kids rocker cute versions of the bad guys’ looks. Looking totally adorable, baby boy Wave, 1, matched dad in his own purple Joker suit while daughter Kulture, 4, had on Harley Quinn’s wild blue/red outfit and pigtails.

Cardi was full of thanks in her caption, writing, “Grateful for my family. Thank you lord for changing my life around.”

There were more adorable family scenes in the following shots. In one, Kulture beamed while snacking on something on a private jet. The final photo saw Offset playing with little Wave on the plane.

The family seemed to be in high spirits, despite recent tragedy. Offset’s cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff was shot and killed after a dispute at a private party in Texas just weeks ago.

It’s been a difficult time for Offset, who was reportedly estranged from his bandmate. was witnessed getting emotional at Takeoff’s Nov. 11 funeral. He waited several more days to make a public statement about his cousin.

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” he began in the emotionally raw Instagram tribute. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up and hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”