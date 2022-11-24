Chanel West Coast Seen In 1st Photos With Baby Bowie Breeze, 3 Weeks, & BF Dom Fenison

It’s going to be a full house this Thanksgiving for Chanel West Coast. Roughly three weeks after Chanel, 34, gave birth to her and Dom Fenison’s baby girl, the couple was spotted out and about for the first time with baby Bowie Breeze. Photographers snapped Chanel and Dom in a garage on Wednesday (Nov. 23), with Bowie resting happily in her carrier. Dom, who held the carrier in his right hand, spoke with Chanel as they stood next to the stroller by the car’s trunk.

These first photos show Chanel glowing in the first month of motherhood. The MTV personality wore a white top with matching pants and a sweater tied around her waist. Dom kept it casual as well, opting for an ESSENTIALS heather-gray sweater and light blue jeans.

Chanel announced the birth of her daughter on Nov. 2. “After many hours in labor, I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via c-section. A few complications, and she didn’t wanna just pop out on her own,” she posted to her Instagram Story. Calling it the “scariest yet most rewarding day of my life by far,” Chanel said she “never felt a love like this before” and that her daughter is “the best thing to ever happen to me. Thank you [Dom] for giving me the greatest gift in the world and being such an amazing dad already.”

Roughly a week later, Chanel shared the first glimpse of her child while sharing her daughter’s name. “Hello World!” wrote Chanel on the official Instagram account for Bowie Breeze Fenison. “Welcome to my Instagram.”

Dom and Chanel went public with their relationship in early 2022, but they’ve known each other for quite some time. The Ridiculousness star said that the pregnancy had brought them closer together. “We were already very close and very in love,” Chanel told HollywoodLife in June 2022, “but this is the thing that really has brought us closer than anything. We have a lot of the same values, and we’re just excited to raise a child together with all those same values.”

With that said, Chanel revealed she’s “not a pushy person,” and she’s not pressuring Dom to put a ring on it. “This pregnancy definitely came a little sooner in our relationship than we thought it would, but it was fate and the perfect timing in our lives. So we went with it, and like I said, I’m not a pushy person. I think that he’ll do what’s right in his heart.”