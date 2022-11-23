Larsa Pippen’s Daughter Sophia, 13, Is Nearly As Tall As Her On Night Out: Photo

Sophia Pippen got her height from her dad! Larsa Pippen treated her 13-year-old to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood just before Thanksgiving on November 22. Larsa and Sophia were seen exiting the restaurant, with Sophia looking like she was just as tall her 5-foot-2 mom.

Larsa looked fabulous in a lace sheer top that showed her bra underneath. She paired her top with high-waisted black pants. Sophia also wore a long-sleeved sheer top with black jeans and white sneakers.

Sophia already has big dreams at just 13 years old. She wants to pursue modeling as a career. “I started modeling a couple of months ago, I recently did a photoshoot for a clothing line, and I also did one for my jewelry line in the summer,” Sophia told 360. She added, “My goal is to be on the cover of magazines, walk on runways, and to do campaign shoots for brands.”

Sophia is one of Larsa’s four children with ex Scottie Pippen. Sophia is the youngest in the family and the only girl. Scottie is a 6-time NBA champion and stands tall at 6-foot-8.

Sophia’s mom and dad split in 2018. Larsa is currently dating Michael Jordan’s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan. Michael and Scottie famously played on the Chicago Bulls team together in the 1980s and 1990s.

After being heckled at a Chargers football game, Larsa took to Instagram to defend her new relationship. “I just met him 3 years ago I never knew him or his family,” The Real Housewives of Miami star commented. “I was 21 yrs old and in college when Scottie played that one year w MJ and we weren’t friends with them like everyone thinks.”

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Larsa and Marcus are “spending more and more time together and she feels a true connection with him. He makes her happy and that is all that matters to her.”