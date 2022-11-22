Yung Miami Raves Over Diddy For Latest No. 1 Song: ‘I’m So Proud Of You’

Yung Miami and Diddy may be a new couple, but the City Girls rapper, 28, is already to be the O.G.’s biggest cheerleader. Miami, given name Caresha Romeka Brownlee, raved about her beau, 53, and his single, “Gotta Move On,” while sharing a sultry couple’s Instagram on Monday, Nov. 21.

Diddy looked oh-so-slick in the snapshot, where he donned a silky champagne shirt and matching shorts while lounging in the back of a vintage car. Even though it was dark outside, the New York native, birth name Sean Combs, sported sunglasses.

Not one to be ignored, Yung Miami climbed onto the Sean John mogul’s lap wearing a sheer, teal, lace mini dress that left little to the imagination. Long, dark braids, and glowing makeup made the look all the more glam. Diddy literally couldn’t keep his hands off Miami in the photos. Proving she was irresistible, he put his hand on her derriere and offered a cheeky snarl at the camera.

The PDA-packed pic made sure there was no confusion about their relationship status. Just weeks ago, it was rumored that the rap power couple had pulled the plug on their romance, according to Complex. But all looked well between the duo by Monday, Nov. 14, when the Bad Boys Records exec flooded Miami’s house with red roses. Sending her thanks on Instagram, she shared a photo of the scene and wrote, “The way you make me feel these days.”

Diddy and the City Girls rapper were first rumored to be involved back in late December 2021 and early January, after celebrating New Year’s together. The record executive announced that the two were an item on Miami’s own Caresha Please podcast in June.

Still, he stressed things weren’t exclusive. “I’m single. But I’m dating, I’m just taking my time with life,” he said. “We’re dating. We go have dates. We’re friends.”

Miami explained how things were casual during the podcast convo, adding, “He sees other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me.

“He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”