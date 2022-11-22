Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Fight With Lightsabers During Late-Night Feeding For Son, 19 Mos., In Rare Video

Brenda Song, 34, and, Macaulay Culkin, 42, brought some humor into the bedroom — and on Instagram — in a rare family video they both shared on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The new parents, who welcomed their first child, a son named Dakota, into the world in April 2021, paired up with Star Wars for a holiday shopping skit in which they fought over who would tend to their crying son in a lightsaber war. The video, seen below, shows them being woken up by the sound of cries. Brenda let the former child star know it was his turn to check on their little one, but he fought back and said it was hers.

“Best of three?” Brenda asked her fiancé in an effort to resolve their disagreement. “Best out of one,” he replied. The sweet couple, who have been together since 2017, then played a classic game of Rock, Paper, Scissors, but pulled out lightsabers when it came time to reveal their pick and started dueling.

“But it’s your turn!” Macaulay argued as he fought against Brenda. Using the most famous line from Star Wars, she replied, “But Mac, you are the father!” The Home Alone alum let out a dramatic and long, “No!” and only stopped when he noticed the baby had stopped crying and informed Brenda.

The actors turned off their lightsabers and bedroom lights and resumed their slumber.

“Rock, Paper, Scissors… LIGHTSABER! We’re big fans of #StarWars in this family and might have gotten a little ahead of our holiday shopping,” Brenda and Macaulay wrote in their captions.

As mentioned above, the pair have been together for five years, but have not walked down the aisle. They got engaged earlier this year. In Feb. 2020, Macaulay admitted he and Brenda were trying to conceive. “We practice a lot. We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating,’” he told Esquire.

In January, around the time their engagement was made public, Brenda gave fans a glimpse into what parenting with Macaulay is like. “My fiancé and I are very hands-on,” she told The Cut. “We don’t have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born. He’s 9 months old now.”

She also revealed that she and the My Girl star split parenting duties naturally. “I think when you and your partner have kids, especially the first few months, you don’t have the patience to be polite with each other. Being communicative when you need help is so important,” she noted. “Instead of having set duties, we just feel each other out. I’ll be putting my son down and my partner is like, ‘Let me feed the animals and get dinner ready.'”