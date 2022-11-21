‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Aaron Reveals Where He Stands With Genevieve After Finale Split (Exclusive)

Aaron broke things off with Genevieve during the 'Bachelor in Paradise' finale, and opened up to HL about their ups and downs.

genevieve parisi aaron clancy
View gallery
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise”. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) JACOB RAPINI, SIERRA JACKSON, JILL CHIN, BRANDON JONES, BRITTANY GALVIN, JUSTIN GLAZE, LOGAN PALMER, TEDDI WRIGHT, ANDREW SPENCER, SHANAE ANKNEY, JOHNNY DEPHILLIPO HUNTER HAAG, GENEVIEVE PARISI, MICHAEL ALLIO, SERENE RUSSELL, LACE MORRIS, KIRA MENGISTU, CASEY WOODS, HAILEY MALLES, ROMEO ALEXANDER
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “812” – After returning from her date with Hayden, Kate weighs her options with Logan and decides which relationship to pursue. During the cocktail party, Aaron and Genevieve take the next step in their relationship; and, despite Eliza growing closer to Justin, Rodney is determined to win her back before the rose ceremony. The next morning, Eliza is full of regret and makes a risky move to follow her heart, but will it pay off? Find out on the next episode of “Bachelor in Paradise,'' MONDAY, NOV. 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) DANIELLE MALTBY, MICHAEL ALLIO
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “810” – It’s a new day in Paradise! While some couples are waking up feeling stronger than ever, for others it feels like all but a fresh start. A rose ceremony with the women in charge has several men rethinking their place on the beach; and a series of dates between new, established and even some unlikely pairings shakes things up even more. Plus, a storm is brewing for more than one formerly sturdy couple; will it blow over or break things apart for the lovebirds on “Bachelor in Paradise” MONDAY, OCT. 31 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) ELIZA ISICHEI, JUSTIN GLAZE
Image Credit: ABC

Genevieve Parisi was stunned when Aaron Clancy broke up with her during part one of the Bachelor in Paradise finale on Nov. 21. Aaron said he was ending things with Genevieve because she almost left the beach twice after fights they had on the show. He said that he needed a better sense of security with someone in a relationship and was worried that Genevieve would just leave every time things got hard in the real world.

Meanwhile, Genevieve was livid that Aaron tried to put all the blame on her for the issues in their relationship. She was also upset that he talked her out of leaving so they could be together, only to break up with her in the end anyway. The two did not leave the beach on good terms.

genevieve parisi aaron clany
Genevieve and Aaron at a rose ceremony. (ABC)

“To be honest, looking back, I’m a little bit ashamed at the amount of emotion that came out of me at certain times,” Aaron told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But at the end of the day, her and I are good now that we’ve talked about it. We’re all good now.”

Aaron admitted to “playing a big role” in the fights he had with Genevieve on the show. “They did kind of cut out why I got angry initially, so it did look like a big blowup out of nowhere, which I didn’t expect,” he admitted. “The response was a bit tougher than I maybe anticipated, but I did anticipate some sort of a negative response [from viewers].”

genevieve parisi aaron clancy
Genevieve giving Aaron a rose. (ABC)

Aaron looked back fondly on his time with Genevieve, insisting that they had a “real love that’s super, super rare.” He added, “I think that as much as we did fight, they seemed to be resolved easily and seemed to be trivial in the grand scheme of things. My hope was that as time went on and we got to know each other better, we’d just start meshing better and fight less and understand each other a little bit better. Unfortunately, that’s not how it ended.”

