Michael J. Fox Reunites With Christopher Lloyd Before Being Honored At Governors Awards: Photos

Michael J. Fox arrived at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 19 to receive a humanitarian award and ended up with a much bigger honor: a reunion with his Back to the Future co-star Christopher Lloyd! The longtime friends, who became household names with the 1985 blockbuster, looked dapper in their sophisticated suits as they enjoyed the parade of glitterati in attendance.

The former teen idol, 61, was accompanied by his gorgeous wife Tracy Pollan. The couple stole the spotlight on the red carpet, with the actress stunning in a shimmering black gown. They posed for the shutterbugs before making their way into the event, where Michael was eventually called to stage to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his tireless efforts in researching Parkinson’s Disease, which he was diagnosed with at the age of 29.

The award was well deserved, as Michael is not only a humanitarian, but he’s also a legend in Hollywood after ruling the 1980s in both television and film. With his starring role in the sitcom Family Ties, the Canadian would cement his status as a matinee idol with Back to the Future, Teen Wolf and Casualties of War. He would then settle back into the small screen with a successful run on the sitcom Spin City from 1996 to 2000.

The critically acclaimed actor — who won five Emmy Awards, four Golden Globes, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Grammy — is also well-known for his years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Nine years after he was diagnosed with the degenerative disorder, Michael opened up the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000.

In 1988, Michael married Tracy, his former Family Ties and Bright Lights, Big City co-star. The beautiful actress has been by his side ever since. “She puts up with me,” Michael joked to Entertainment Tonight. “She doesn’t cut me any slack, which is great. She’s honest, affectionate, kind, smart and she’s just there in a pinch. She’s beautiful and I love her and she’s sexy and gorgeous.” The couple share four children: Sam, twins Aquinnah & Schuyler and Esme.