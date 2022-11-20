‘Power Rangers’ Alum Amy Jo Johnson Mourns Jason David Frank’s Tragic Death: ‘My Life Just Won’t Be The Same’

Kimberly Hart is mourning the loss of her Tommy Oliver. Hours after Jason David Frank’s death was announced on November 20, his Power Rangers co-star Amy Jo Johnson took to Instagram to grieve her co-star.

“Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique. My life just won’t be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace…” Amy captioned the photo of her and Jason.

Jason’s death was confirmed by his Power Rangers co-star Walter E. Jones, a.k.a. the original Black Ranger, on November 20. “Can’t believe it… RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family,” Walter wrote on Instagram. Jason’s rep also released the following statement: “Unfortunately, it is true, please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.”

Amy and Jason were co-stars in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series, which ran from 1993 to 1996, and the 1995 feature film. Their characters, who were also saving the world and fighting villains as the Pink Ranger and the White/Green Ranger, had fans captivated by their onscreen romance.

Fans will remember that Kimberly left the Power Rangers series in season 3 to follow her dreams of becoming a gymnast. She left Tommy behind and broke up with him in a letter, telling him that she met someone new in Florida. However, in the 2017 Power Rangers reboot, Amy and Jason did make a cameo as they reunited on the big screen.

Amy and Jason had remained close friends throughout the years, even reuniting recently back in June 2022. Jason posted a behind-the-scenes Instagram video that featured Amy as they were on set filming a cameo.