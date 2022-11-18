Kardashian Holiday Gift Guide: $250 Brain-Sensing Headband, $228 Heated Body Belt & More

The KarJenner family has unveiled this year's bizarre holiday gift guide, which includes a $228 heated body belt, a $519 portable projector, and more.

By:
November 18, 2022 2:48PM EST
Kardashians
View gallery
FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Mandatory Credit: Photo by Action Press/Shutterstock (12886785h) In this handout photo provided by Hulu, The Walt Disney Company, Kim Kardashian wearing a custom Thierry Mugler latex dress that was designed exclusively by Thierry before he passed away arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians Held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her curvy figure as she and boyfriend Pete Davidson make grand entrance to HULU’s “The Kardashian’s” event in Hollywood Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by Hulu/The Walt Disney Company, Kim Kardashian wearing a custom Thierry Mugler latex dress that was designed exclusively by Thierry before he passed away arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's 'The Kardashians', Goya Studios, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 08 Apr 2022
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

f you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You know it’s the holiday season when the Kardashian-Jenner family releases their yearly holiday gift guide. Kourtney Kardashian published the list on her website, Poosh, the week before Thanksgiving. This year’s products, according to Kourtney, includes the “best gadgets and tools” that have made her sisters’ and her mom Kris Jenner‘s lives “easier or more fun or upleveled their wellness in some way large or small.” The products are bizarre and expensive, as is the case every year, and we’ve rounded all of them up below.

The Kardashians
The Kardashians (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The first product is Kourtney’s pick, The Muse 2: The Brain Sensing Headband. It’s available for $250. Kourtney explained that this product has helped her sleep. “This item is a really cool tool that allows you to get the benefits of neurofeedback at home by analyzing your brain waves to help you learn how to meditate better. I can’t wait for everyone I know to try it!”

Next is Kris’ gift, the Aromini BT Diffuser Set, which retails for $295. The family matriarch explained that her must-have product exudes an “amazing scent” inside the house. “It’s a great alternative to candles, and I like how it can be controlled through Bluetooth. It really does create the most beautiful mood.”

Kim Kardashian wants everyone to buy the Infared Heating Body Belt for $228. “Working out is a big part of my self-care routine, and this infrared heat belt is amazing at calming my muscles,” the mother-of-four said about her gift guide product. “I also like how it’s compact and easy to wear when I’m at home.”

Khloe Kardashian picked the highest priced product on this year’s gift guide. She’s a big fan of the Pixxie Pocket Project | Portable Mini Cinema, available for $519. Khloe, who has two children, said that her product is great for the kids. “It’s so fun to project on the wall, snuggle up and watch a movie together.”

Kendall Jenner went with a much cheaper product. Her pick is the Silver Ear Seed Kit, which is selling for just $45. Kendall explained why she uses this product. “I love anything that lets me care for myself holistically, and these ear seeds have so many benefits. I also like that they’re silver and kind of look like a stud earring on.”

Last but not least, Kylie Jenner picked the Therabody Theragun Prime at $299 for her holiday gift. Kylie said there’s “nothing easier for at-home recovery” than this product. It just feels so good; everyone loves it!”

More From Our Partners

ad