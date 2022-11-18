Kardashian Holiday Gift Guide: $250 Brain-Sensing Headband, $228 Heated Body Belt & More

f you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You know it’s the holiday season when the Kardashian-Jenner family releases their yearly holiday gift guide. Kourtney Kardashian published the list on her website, Poosh, the week before Thanksgiving. This year’s products, according to Kourtney, includes the “best gadgets and tools” that have made her sisters’ and her mom Kris Jenner‘s lives “easier or more fun or upleveled their wellness in some way large or small.” The products are bizarre and expensive, as is the case every year, and we’ve rounded all of them up below.

The first product is Kourtney’s pick, The Muse 2: The Brain Sensing Headband. It’s available for $250. Kourtney explained that this product has helped her sleep. “This item is a really cool tool that allows you to get the benefits of neurofeedback at home by analyzing your brain waves to help you learn how to meditate better. I can’t wait for everyone I know to try it!”

Next is Kris’ gift, the Aromini BT Diffuser Set, which retails for $295. The family matriarch explained that her must-have product exudes an “amazing scent” inside the house. “It’s a great alternative to candles, and I like how it can be controlled through Bluetooth. It really does create the most beautiful mood.”

Kim Kardashian wants everyone to buy the Infared Heating Body Belt for $228. “Working out is a big part of my self-care routine, and this infrared heat belt is amazing at calming my muscles,” the mother-of-four said about her gift guide product. “I also like how it’s compact and easy to wear when I’m at home.”

Khloe Kardashian picked the highest priced product on this year’s gift guide. She’s a big fan of the Pixxie Pocket Project | Portable Mini Cinema, available for $519. Khloe, who has two children, said that her product is great for the kids. “It’s so fun to project on the wall, snuggle up and watch a movie together.”

Kendall Jenner went with a much cheaper product. Her pick is the Silver Ear Seed Kit, which is selling for just $45. Kendall explained why she uses this product. “I love anything that lets me care for myself holistically, and these ear seeds have so many benefits. I also like that they’re silver and kind of look like a stud earring on.”

Last but not least, Kylie Jenner picked the Therabody Theragun Prime at $299 for her holiday gift. Kylie said there’s “nothing easier for at-home recovery” than this product. It just feels so good; everyone loves it!”