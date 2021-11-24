The KarJenners Reveal Bizarre Holiday Gift Guide With $80 Jump Rope, $500 Lettuce Grower & More

Just in time for the holidays, the KarJenners revealed their bizarre holiday gift guide & items range from $80 to a whopping $500.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The holidays are right around the corner and to get everyone prepared, the KarJenners released their holiday gift guide that features pretty bizarre products. Kourtney Kardashian revealed the gift guide on her website, Poosh, and each member of the KarJenner clan revealed the one thing on their wishlist. Not only are the products featured in the guide pretty unique, but they are also all expensive and we rounded them up below.

Kourtney’s pick was the Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket which usually retails for $518 but is currently on sale for $440.30. Kourt shared the reason she picked it, explaining, “Everyone knows I love a sauna detox as part of my self-care routine, so I’m really excited to gift this at-home sauna blanket to my friends and family so they can enjoy the healing properties of the infrared light from their homes!”

As for Kris Jenner’s gift, she revealed she loves The Farmstand from Lettuce Grow, which retails for $499. She explained that the product is a “fun way to get the whole family into growing their own food.” She also shared that she will gift it to her “friends, family, and grandchildren.”

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian loves to work out, so naturally, her holiday gift pick was the Tangram LED SmartRope that retails for $80. “Working out is a big part of my self-care routine, so I wanted to give my friends and family this innovative and convenient jump rope that tracks your fitness goals,” she admitted.

Khloe Kardashian chose the Pela Lomi Kitchen Composter that retails for $499, “because she said the device is “not only super sleek, but it makes composting simple.” She went on to gush, “I love that I can incorporate this green habit in my life and teach True about the importance of eliminating food waste along the way! I hope all my friends and family enjoy it as much as I do.”

Kendall Jenner has always been open about her battle with anxiety, so for her gift, she chose the $179 Baloo Living 15lb Weighted Blanket. Kendall revealed she loves weighted blankets because they “help with anxiety and feeling calm. Curling up with one and watching a movie is my favorite—like a good cuddle.”

Kylie Jenner added the $249 LightStim For Wrinkles tool to her list because she “loves LED lights.” She admitted, “It’s one of my favorite parts of getting a facial, and this device brings that technology home.”