Rebel Wilson’s GF Admits It Was ‘Scary’ To Go Public With The Actress: ‘I’m More Private’

Ramona Agruma revealed that she was nervous when she first went public with her relationship with Rebel Wilson in a new interview with The Morning Show on Wednesday, November 16. Ramona admitted that she enjoys her privacy, and that dating the Bridemaids star took a little bit of getting used to. “It was shocking at the beginning and hard becuase I’m not used to so much attention,” she told the Australian talk show.

Ramona continued and said that her relationship with Rebel, 42, was different than what she was used to. Still, she said the pair do try to keep aspects of their lives personal. “I’m more private, more homebody. That does not mean that I don’t like to go out and party, but yeah, I’m more private. It was a little bit scary, I guess, at the beginning,” she said. “We still try to keep our lives private.”

Other than the early parts of their relationship, Ramona also opened up about how “life-changing” it’s been since they became parents, when they welcomed their first child Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, via a surrogate at the beginning of November. “It’s really special,” she said. “You start thinking about someone else instead of yourself. Priorities change, and when you think like, ‘Oh I wish, I would go to have a massage or something.’ Instead, you’re like, no, I just want to spend time with her and be at home.”

Rebel announced that she’d welcomed Royce five months after going public with Ramona. She shared a sweet photo of her daughter on Instagram and gushed over her newborn on Instagram. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle,” she wrote. “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

Rebel announced that she and Ramona were dating in an Instagram post back in June. She shared a gorgeous selfie with her girlfriend on Instagram with a sweet caption. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she wrote.