Allison Janney, 62, Stuns Fans While Wearing Sexy Sheer Dress To Premiere: Photos

Sixty-two and still slaying! Allison Janney took her style to the next level when she stormed the red carpet at the premiere of her Amazon Prime movie The People We Hate at the Wedding on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The Oscar-winner, 62, had nothing to hide, wearing a sheer, sequined dress at the L.A. screening.

All eyes were on Ally as she made her way down the red carpet wearing the skin-tight, sheer-black number. Though the frock was fare from demure, it covered up the star of The West Wing’s body with long sleeves and a high neckline. The sleeves, however, offered another dose of skin with a crisscrossing lattice running down each arm.

For accessories, the I, Tonya talent added little obsidian earrings, Stuart Weitzman heels, and a black Tyler Ellis envelope clutch. Keeping up the glamour, Allison rocked dark eyeshadow and big eyelashes. She tucked her straight, golden bob behind her ears and shot the cameras a sparkling smile.

Allison’s latest movie is about a dysfunctional family wedding that amps up long-seeded sibling tensions. She plays matriarch Donna, the stepmother of Kristen Bell’s character Alice. Ben Platt, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Karan Soni, Dustin Milligan, and Tony Goldwyn round out the cast of the dark comedy.

The actress opened up about her own personal life with Drew Barrymore back in April 2021. During Drew’s chat show, never-married beauty Allison revealed she was happily single. Explaining why the solo life was working for her, she said, “I really am at this time in my life getting to know who I am and what I want. So I’d love to eventually find someone to share my life with, but if it doesn’t happen, I think I’ll be just fine.”