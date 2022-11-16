‘Southern Charm’ Star Madison LeCroy Marries Boyfriend 2 Years After A-Rod Scandal

Madison LeCroy is a married woman! The 32-year-old Southern Charm star tied the knot with her boyfriend Brett Randle at a courthouse on Wednesday and looked incredible. She wore a white strapless mini dress and a short veil as she had her hair pulled up, in an Instagram photo shared by her close friend Erica Cain, who was the officiant.

Brett also looked great in a dark blue blazer over a white button-down top and dark blue pants as he posed on one side of Erica and Madison posed on the other. Erica wore a light pink blazer and pants with frills at the ends as she flashed a smile and put her arms around the new husband and wife. “Can’t wait for 11.19.22 🤍✈️🥂,” she captioned the post, referring to the date of the lovebird’s wedding ceremony and celebration.

In addition to Erica’s snapshot, the bride took to her own Instagram to share epic videos of the special day. It included clips of her and Brett sharing a smooch in a car and her posing in a white-framed sunglasses. “It’s the final countdown… 11.19.22,” she captioned one video before captioning the second with, “Get in honey, we’re going to Mexico. Literally last week my family showed a video of my 5 yr old self singing this song we all had chills… when you know you know 🤍.” The second post also included an adorable clip of her singing in a white dress as a little girl.

Madison and Brett’s marriage comes after she announced he proposed in Oct. 2021, less than a year after they had started dating. Before that, she had been married to Josh Hughes, with whom she shares her son, Hudson, 10, from 2010 until 2016. She was also in an on-again, off-again relationship with her Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll.

Madison was also in the headlines back in Feb. 2021 when she claimed she had once “talked but didn’t get physical” with Alex Rodriguez when he was still in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez. She made the shocking admission on Southern Charm‘s season seven reunion and alleged that he had slid in her DMs but said they “never met up.” Alex “never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she said during the show. The claim reportedly caused problems between the couple and J.Lo went on to break off their engagement in Apr. 2021. She is now married to her previous flame, Ben Affleck.