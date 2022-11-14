Rihanna Says She Wants Beyonce To Walk In Her Next Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Rihanna admitted that Beyonce appearing in one of her fashion shows would 'trump everything' for her, in a new interview.

November 14, 2022 6:45PM EST
Rihanna, 34, would love for Beyoncé to be a part of one of her Savage X Fenty campaigns and fashion shows in the future. The singer revealed the 41-year-old “Irreplaceable” crooner is her dream choice when it comes to choosing anyone to be “in” her “panties,” when she gave an on-camera interview to E! News. “Beyoncé,” she told Justin Sylvester on the Nov. 14 episode of the news show. “I mean, Beyoncé got body. That would just trump everything for me.”

Rihanna’s admission comes after she already recruited many familiar faces to rock her lingerie on runways over the years. They include Cindy CrawfordGigi HadidJohnny DeppIrina ShaykCara DelevingneTaraji P. HensonJoan SmallsBella PoarchSheryl Lee Ralph and Simu Liu. Some of them appeared in her latest 2022 fashion show, which premiered on Prime Video on Nov. 9.

In addition to her regular Savage X Fenty lingerie line, which was featured in the new show, a source recently told us that Rihanna, who welcomed her first child in May, is working on a maternity line. “She has featured pregnant models in her Fenty ads so many times and she wants to redefine how pregnant women are viewed by creating a brand that will allow them to still feel sexy and beautiful during pregnancy,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

When Rihanna’s not busy with her lingerie line, she’s working on her music career. The talented star released her new song, “Lift Me Up,” which is the lead single off the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. It was the first tune she released in six years, so her fans were truly excited about it

A previous source told us why she thought it was “critical” that she waited until she put out new music. “Rihanna is well aware that fans have been waiting for new music from her for years. Although she knows she has a large fan base who loves her music, she also had a very full plate working on numerous other projects over the past several years which has taken up a large chunk of her time,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Oct.

