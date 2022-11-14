Nick Carter Reunites With His 3 Kids & Holds Them Close In Cute Photo After Aaron’s Death

Nick Carter was clearly very happy to get to snuggle up with his three children for a sweet Sunday morning Instagram photo on November 13. The singer, 42, cozied up with his kids Odin, 6, Saoirse, 3, and Pearl, 19 months, for an incredibly cute dad moment after a major tour with the Backstreet Boys. Nick definitely cherished the moment. “After being away for so long. It just feels good to be back with them,” he captioned the photo.

Nick rocked a trucker hat and kissed his daughter Pearl while all the kids, who he shares with his wife Lauren Kitt, smiled and looked like they were laughing for the photo. Pearl and Saoirse both sported matching pajamas with smiley faces on them, while Odin was still in the Halloween spirit with some PJs with jack-o-lanterns all over them. All three of the kids looked overjoyed that their daddy was back home.

The sweet family photo came about a week after Nick’s younger brother Aaron tragically died at 34 on November 5. During one of the Backstreet Boys’ concerts following Aaron’s death, Nick’s bandmates comforted him onstage, while Kevin Richardson gave an emotional tribute to the “I Want Candy” singer. “Tonight we have heavy hearts as we lost one of our family members yesterday. We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him,” he said. “Nick’s little brother Aaron passed away yesterday at 34 years old — and he’s a part of our family and we want to thank you guys for all your love, your well wishes and all your support.”

After Aaron’s sudden death, Nick shared a series of photos of the two of them during their younger years and wrote a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” he wrote. “I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth.”

Before Aaron’s death, the singer’s rep revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that he and Nick had started to make progress in their relationship. “[Aaron] was on the path to making amends with so many people in his life, and he had made amends and made peace with Nick,” they said.