Margot Robbie Reveals If She Was Crying At Cara Delevingne’s Home Over Rumored Concerns For Her Friend

In September, Margot Robbie, 32, seemed visibly upset after leaving her friend Cara Delevingne‘s home in Los Angeles in paparazzi pictures. At the time, Cara, 30, was exhibiting unusual behavior in public, so fans assumed that Margot was in distress over her Suicide Squad costar’s rumored struggles. Margot addressed this situation in a new interview with Vanity Fair and revealed that even her mom called her and asked if she and Cara were okay.

“I’m like, ‘First of all, yes and yes,’ ” Margot told the publication. ” ‘And second of all, I’m not at Cara’s house—I’m outside an Airbnb that I was renting for five days! And I’m not crying!’ ” she further explained. “I had something in my eye. I’m trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn’t get a hair outta my eye.”

Margot was involved in another headline-making incident with Cara this fall. In early October, the actresses were rushed by paparazzi while getting into their Uber in Buenos Aires, according to TMZ, and Margot had to reportedly jump out of the car as it drove away to avoid being injured. The reporter was allegedly hurt in the incident.

Margot was asked about this incident in the Vanity Fair interview, but she couldn’t say much allegedly because of ongoing legal issues. She did reveal whether she was hurt or not in the incident. “No, but I could have been,” the Amsterdam star said.

On the topic of paparazzi, Margot explained how her family has been involved in dangerous encounters in Australia, where the rules with paparazzi are much looser than the U.S. “If my mom dies in a car accident because you wanted a photo of me going in the grocery shop, or you knock my nephew off a bike—for what? For a photo?” she said. “It’s dangerous but still weirdly nothing feels like it changes.”

Margot’s Vanity Fair interview was also to promote her movie Babylon that comes out next month and also stars Brad Pitt. Margot plays a young actress named Nellie LaRoy who is new to Hollywood in the Damien Chazelle film, which takes place during the the Jazz Age of the 1920s when Hollywood transitioned from silent films to talkies