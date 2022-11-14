King Charles Celebrates 1st Birthday As Monarch With Handsome New Portrait As He Turns 74: See Photo

King Charles III is celebrating his 74th birthday on November 14 with another brand new role. The King has officially taken over from his late father Prince Philip as he became the Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park.

Charles is celebrating his first birthday as King and marking the new role as he posed for a picturesque snapshot leaning against an ancient oak in the park while standing amidst a beautiful glowing beam of light. He posed with a walking stick while wearing khaki slacks and a brown coat and tie.

The Royal Family marked the occasion with a Tweet which read, “The King has officially become Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park, 70 years after his father, The Duke of Edinburgh, was appointed to the post. The Ranger offers guidance to the Deputy Ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country’s oldest estates.”

The King has officially become Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park, 70 years after his father, The Duke of Edinburgh, was appointed to the post. The Ranger offers guidance to the Deputy Ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country’s oldest estates. pic.twitter.com/yNLMwfOLoa — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 14, 2022

As Park Ranger, Charles’s responsibilities include offering guidance to the Deputy Ranger, along with his team, to help focus on the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country’s oldest estates. Charles has already taken over running Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and will put his environmental interests and longtime conservation work to good use in his latest role as King. The Great Park is home to a number of veteran, and ancient, oak and beech trees. Prince Philip reintroduced red deer to the Deer Park back in 1979 and then in 2012, a row of young native oaks called Ranger’s Avenue was planted.

The Crown Estate’s Managing Director, Rural and Deputy Ranger of Windsor Great Park, Paul Sedgwick, said in a statement that they were “honored” that the “tradition of the Sovereign and members of the Royal Family holding this role” was continuing. “Windsor has a wonderful heritage with many precious natural habitats,” he added. “His Majesty’s passion and commitment to the natural world will be invaluable as we seek to become a center of excellence for environmental best practice, preserving and enhancing the Great Park for generations to come.”