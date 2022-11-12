Barron Trump At Tiffany’s Wedding: See The Teen At His Sister’s Nuptials

Barron, the 16-year-old lookalike of his father Donald Trump, supported his half-sister Tiffany during her extravagant nuptials at Mar-A-Lago.

November 12, 2022 7:18PM EST
US President Donald Trump, Barron Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, return from their summer vacation to their New Jersey home and golf resort in Bedminster NJ. The Presidents son, Barron now towers over his father US President Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington DC, USA - 18 Aug 2019
Former President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump watch as casket with body of Ivana Trump loaded into hearse at St. Vincent Ferrer Church. Ivana Trump, former wife of former President Donald Trump died on July 14, 2022 in her home, she was 73 years old. Funeral was attended by former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump and their son Barron as well as children by Donald Trump and Ivana TRump Ivankam Eric and Donald Jr and their families including children. NY: Funeral for Ivana Trump, Harrison, New Jersey, United States - 20 Jul 2022
Former President Donald J. Trump, Melania Trump, and Barron Trump exit the funeral of Ivana Trump at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church July 20, 2022 in New York City. Ivana Trump, the first wife of former president Donald Trump, died at the age of 73 after a fall down the stairs of her Manhattan home. Funeral Held For Ivana Trump In New York City, United States - 20 Jul 2022
He’s all grown up! Barron Trump looked just like his father Donald Trump at half-sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos on Saturday, Nov. 12! The 16-year-old student, whom Donald shares with wife Melania Trump, looked quite dapper during the extravagant event held at his father’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL, as seen in photos here.

Barron Trump attended his half-sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding in November 2022. (Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock / Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock)

Tiffany’s wedding appeared to go off without a hitch, even though there were reportedly concerns about a possible Category 1 hurricane hitting the southern Florida property. In fact, the Mar-A-Lago staff were evacuated on Wednesday, Nov. 9 over safety issues, according to a source for Page Six. “It was going to be a whole over-the-top thing,” the insider said at the time. “They had to cancel events today and canceled a golf outing for tomorrow.” While the source went on to say Tiffany was “flipping out” about the weather situation at the time, the club reopened on Friday and the wedding preparations picked right back up.

On January 19, 2021, Tiffany announced her engagement to Michael, revealing that the heir to his family’s multibillion-dollar business Boulos Enterprises had popped the question after 3 years of dating. Alongside a snap of the couple at the White House posted to her Instagram, Tiffany said it was an “honor to celebrate many milestones” at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. while her father was President, and that her engagement was the icing on the cake. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!” she added.

After meeting in Greece in 2018, Tiffany and Michael began dating and were inseparable from then on out. Michael serves as the associate director of SCOA Nigeria, the director of the Fadoul Group and the business development manager for Royalton Investment. Tiffany graduated from Georgetown Law School in May 2020, and is currently a legal research assistant.

Meanwhile, Barron’s dad Donald has been married three times, first to model Ivana Zelníčková, and the former pair share two sons and a daughter together: Donald JrEric and Ivanka. He next married actress Marla Maples, who is the mother of Tiffany. After Donald’s second divorce, he tied the knot with Melania and she gave birth to their only son Barron in March 2006.

