North West, 9, Shares Her Super Extensive Morning & Nighttime Beauty Routine: Video

North West took her growing fan base through her adorable beauty routine step by step in a fun new video clip.

By:
November 11, 2022 11:46PM EST
North West
View gallery
Kourtney Kardashian, daughter Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian and daughter North West arrive at the Ferdi restaurant in Paris.Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North WestRef: SPL5153164 010320 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights
Westlake, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and daughter North get playful with the cameras after an art class in Westlake. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jean Paul Gaultier attends the Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo by Nasser Berzane/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: North West,Kim Kardashian West Ref: SPL5324473 060722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Image Credit: Dario Alequin / SplashNews.com

Somebody’s been watching mom! Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West, 9, took a cue from her SKKN maven mama, 42, and posted her very own step by step morning and evening beauty routine. In a 45 second video clip posted to TikTok on Friday, November 11, North woke up from a pillow to walk to her bright, airy bathroom, where she brushed her teeth and launched right into a rigorous morning-to-night SKKN skincare routine with several products. North rocked a black graphic tee and white headband to keep her hair out of her face, which she also put into high ponytails. In the background, a sped-up version of Aaliyah‘s “Are You That Somebody” played. 

@kimandnorth

Getting ready

♬ Are You That Somebody – Basically nightcore

North then flat ironed her hair into a cute long, straight hairstyle, and moved into the bedroom and closet, where she picked through an impressive variety of black clothes and graphic tees before opting for an all-black look, much like the ones her dad Kanye West, 45, favors. Many of Kim and North’s 9.2 million followers were thrilled — the video had racked up over one and a half million likes by the time it had been online for a day, indicating that North is definitely an influencer in her own right.

Kim’s eldest daughter of four, an ever-emerging young fashionista, has been showing such an aptitude for all things beauty and fashion from a young age. And according to her reality TV icon mom, she’s already very “opinionated” about it all. “North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” she told Vogue in March for their Forces Of Fashion conference. “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.” And even when she mixes it up, North still gets on her case.

North West
North West (Dario Alequin / SplashNews.com)

“I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.'”

More From Our Partners

ad