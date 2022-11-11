North West, 9, Shares Her Super Extensive Morning & Nighttime Beauty Routine: Video

Somebody’s been watching mom! Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West, 9, took a cue from her SKKN maven mama, 42, and posted her very own step by step morning and evening beauty routine. In a 45 second video clip posted to TikTok on Friday, November 11, North woke up from a pillow to walk to her bright, airy bathroom, where she brushed her teeth and launched right into a rigorous morning-to-night SKKN skincare routine with several products. North rocked a black graphic tee and white headband to keep her hair out of her face, which she also put into high ponytails. In the background, a sped-up version of Aaliyah‘s “Are You That Somebody” played.

North then flat ironed her hair into a cute long, straight hairstyle, and moved into the bedroom and closet, where she picked through an impressive variety of black clothes and graphic tees before opting for an all-black look, much like the ones her dad Kanye West, 45, favors. Many of Kim and North’s 9.2 million followers were thrilled — the video had racked up over one and a half million likes by the time it had been online for a day, indicating that North is definitely an influencer in her own right.

Kim’s eldest daughter of four, an ever-emerging young fashionista, has been showing such an aptitude for all things beauty and fashion from a young age. And according to her reality TV icon mom, she’s already very “opinionated” about it all. “North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” she told Vogue in March for their Forces Of Fashion conference. “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.” And even when she mixes it up, North still gets on her case.

“I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.'”