Rebel Wilson Spotted Outside LA Gym In 1st Public Photos Since Surprise Baby News

Rebel Wilson looked happy and energetic as she stepped out following the news that she is a new mama!

By:
November 10, 2022 10:34PM EST
Rebel Wilson Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Vanity Fair Premiere Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 29 Sep 2021
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma watch Serena Williams play Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first round at the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, August 29, 2022 in New York City. Serena announced earlier this month she will be stepping away from tennis to focus on growing her family and other pursuits. Us Open Tennis, Flushing Meadow, New York, United Stated - 29 Aug 2022
Rebel Wilson Second Annual Academy Museum Gala, Arrivals, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Los Angles, California, USA - 15 Oct 2022
Image Credit: Stefan / BACKGRID

New mama Rebel Wilson is positively glowing! The Pitch Perfect actress, 42, was seen outside a Los Angeles gym in her first photos since introducing the world to her new baby girl, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, in a surprise social media announcement on November 7.  In the snaps, Rebel beamed in a pair of shiny blue leggings with a bold orange stripe across the left leg as she carried a box & keys in one hand and a beverage in the other. She also wore a white long-sleeved shirt and white sneakers and accessorized with reflective sunglasses. The Bridesmaids star looked ultra casual and relaxed in a low ponytail as she smiled for photogs.

Rebel Wilson in Los Angeles on November 10, 2022. (Stefan / BACKGRID)

Rebel’s laid-back public appearance comes after a big year. She announced that she had welcomed her first child, a daughter, via surrogate on Monday in a sweet post alongside a snuggly pic of the infant. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” she captioned the pic. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

In June, Rebel took to Instagram during Pride month to announce that she is dating Los Angeles based designer Ramona Agruma. The duo seemed to get serious fast, and a source told us in July that they were making plans to become a family.  “Rebel and Ramona talked about their future together during their trip across Europe and they decided that they would like to start a family,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “They both want this. Rebel is at the stage of her life where she is ready to become a mother, and she knows that she has so much love to give to a child.”

Rebel Wilson is seen outside an LA gym on Nov 10, 2022. (Stefan / BACKGRID)

