Katy Perry Goes Country In All Denim For Stunning Duet With Thomas Rhett At CMAs

Katy Perry has discovered some of country music’s greatest talents as a judge on American Idol. Now, she’s taking on one of the genre’s biggest stages alongside one of the biggest stars! The “Firework” singer arrived donning an all-denim look at Bridgestone Arena for the CMA Awards, before her performance of ‘Where We Started’ with Thomas Rhett. Katy stunned in a off-the-shoulder, plunging denim jumpsuit that featured wide-leg pants and a sleek corset. The jumpsuit also had a large bow on the side that added some of Katy’s usual sass on the red carpet! Her dark hair remained sleek and parted in the middle, while her jewelry was sparkling, as she rocked a diamond choker and dangling earrings.

“I like to dabble!” Katy told ABC on the red carpet, when asked if she was going to continue to collab with country artists. “I like where the most authentic song is, it’s not about where the genre is, it’s if the song resonates with me.”

She went on to perform her collab with Thomas Rhett while rocking a new denim gown and cowboy hat, which she tipped to the crowd when she graced the stage. Earlier in the day, Katy shared a quick clip of the pair rehearsing together. The singer country-fied herself in a pair of wide-leg jeans and matching denim corset top, while Thomas wore a suede brown shirt, brown pants and matching shoes, with his guitar slung over his shoulder.

Katy and Thomas released their song in spring 2022, and dropped a stunning music video for the cross-genre collab at the end of October. The video features both stars singing to each other amongst flowing sheets, for a beautiful yet simple visual aid to the song. “Working with Katy has been a really collaborative process,” Thomas said in a statement about the release. “From tracking the song in the studio, to performing on it American Idol, to this video – her input has made this whole experience really special for me.” Katy added, “I loved being able to create a dreamy world for ‘Where We Started,’ going back to the Nashville singer-songwriter roots of where I started.”

Back in April, the father of four girls dished to ET about how the collab came to be. “I had no part in that. My record label called her and said, ‘Would you want to do a collab with Thomas Rhett?’ and I thought they were crazy,” he said at the time. “I was like, ‘She has no idea who I am.’ They sent it to her, and she loved the song.”

He continued, “She loved the song and the next week she put her buckle on it and got it back and I was like, ‘This is what it is was supposed to be. And since then we shot a music video, finally got to meet her in person. She’s as sweet as could be and I just think she took this song from good to great.”