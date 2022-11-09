CMA Awards Winners 2022: Carly Pearce & More Take Home Early Awards Ahead Of Show

The biggest stars in country music from the past year were nominated at the Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9 in Nashville. On the morning of the show, some of the early winners were announced during a special segment on Good Morning America. The rest of the winners will be announced during the live show on ABC, which begins at 8:00 p.m.

At the 2022 show, newcomer Lainey Wilson is the most-nominated artist of the night, with six nominations in total. She’s followed close behind, though, by Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Chris Stapleton, who each scored five nominations. See a list of winners bolded below, which we’ll be updating live throughout the show!

Musical Event Of The Year

“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (Ft. Jon Pardi)

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce

Music Video Of The Year

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift ft. Chris Stapleton

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland ft. Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce

“Til You Can’t'” — Cody Johnson

Entertainer Of The Year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Album Of The Year

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Humble Quest – Maren Morris

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson

Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominon

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Ashley McBryde

Miranda Lambert

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Vocal Group Of The Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo Of The Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Locash

Maddie & Tae

Single Of The Year (Artist)

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis & Luke Bryan

“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce

“Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Song Of The Year (Writer)

“Buy Dirt” – Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Shane MacAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

“Sand In My Boots” – Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

“Things A Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson, Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

New Artist Of The Year

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

The 2022 CMA Awards are hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. The show features performances from Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, Thomas Rhett with Katy Perry and more.