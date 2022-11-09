Johnny Depp ‘Honored’ To Make Surprise Appearance In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show (Exclusive)

Johnny Depp is a man of many talents and he proved that when he walked in Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. The 59-year-old shocked us all when he appeared out of nowhere in a dark forest wearing a plunging tank top with a baggy green silk jacket and matching baggy pants.

The actor walked towards the camera with a sultry grin on his face before walking over to a tree and hugging it. He had his long hair thrown up into a messy ponytail and he topped his look off with a bunch of layered silver necklaces. The best part of Johnny’s appearance was that he walked out to the song, So Fresh, So Clean by Outkast, and you couldn’t help but smile.

A source for Johnny told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Johnny couldn’t believe when Rihanna reached out to ask if he would make an appearance in her Savage x Fenty fashion show. Although he didn’t have a huge part in the show and didn’t walk the runway, it was still such a huge honor to be the very first male model that has partaken in the famous star moment Rihanna always features. Although he’s never participated in a fashion show, the fashion and beauty industry is nothing new to him since he’s been the face of Dior’s cologne Sauvage since 2015. He’s done plenty of modeling and felt very comfortable working on this for her. Johnny has known Rihanna for years and first linked up when they both collaborated with Dior several years ago for their own individual campaigns.”

johnny depp for savage x fenty vol. 4, 2022. pic.twitter.com/nSPLGvP8fM — best of johnny depp (@DEPPFlLES) November 9, 2022

Johnny’s appearance in the show was a total curveball as he is not a model, however, one thing Rihanna tends to do is put people in her show that are hot at the moment, which is exactly what Johnny is. Ever since his very public trial with Amber Heard, Johnny has been talked about incessantly and his appearance was definitely a pleasant surprise.

Despite the fact that Johnny is only in the show for a minute tops, his quick but mighty appearance was super cool and sexy. He didn’t dance or model like the rest of the people featured in the show, instead, he just walked through the forest looking effortless.

Johnny wore a head-to-toe Savage X Fenty outfit from the men’s collection and all of the Savage X Fenty looks worn throughout the show will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9.