Rihanna Slays In Plunging Lace Lingerie & Sparkly Blue Corset Top At Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show

We have been waiting all year for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show & she did not disappoint when she rocked a sexy plunging lace bra with a blue corset top.

November 8, 2022 12:26PM EST
Image Credit: Amazon Studios

Rihanna always makes a statement no matter where she is and that’s exactly what she did at her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. The 34-year-old opened up her highly anticipated fashion show wearing a sexy lingerie look featuring a plunging black lace bra with a blue corset and sheer tights.

Rihanna in lingerie at her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show. (Amazon Studios)

Rihanna kicked off the show by dancing sexily for the camera while wearing the bra, corset, black underwear, heels, and sheer black tights. Off to one side of her bra was a bright pink flower while a pair of dangling diamond earrings, sheer black elbow-length gloves, and a fur coat draped off her shoulders completed her outfit.

As for her glam, Rihanna’s hair was down in super voluminous, poofy curls and parted to the side while a metallic yellow smokey eye with thick black liner coated her eyes and she tied her look together with a metallic bronze lip that was lined with thick lip liner.

To our dismay, Rihanna only made one appearance in the show, but her opening outfit was so sexy, it was perfect. The entire show was jam-packed with gorgeous lingerie outfits and surprise guests. From Johnny Depp to Cara Delevingne, Taraji P. Henson, and more – the show did not disappoint.

The Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries worldwide beginning November 9, and all of the Savage X Fenty looks worn throughout the show will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9.

