Mariah Carey Rocks Sheer Bodysuit & Leather Pants While Out In NYC With Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey always makes a statement in her outfits and she proved that when she was out on a date with Bryan Tanaka, 39, in NYC on Nov. 7. The 52-year-old left little to the imagination when she wore a see-through black bodysuit that revealed ample cleavage and her bare stomach.

Mariah’s bodysuit was completely sheer except for two black opaque patches on her chest and she tucked the mesh one-piece into a pair of mid-rise, black leather fitted pants. On top of her shirt, she wore a leopard print jacket and she topped her look off with pointed-toe black boots, massive gold hoop earrings, and square black sunglasses. As for her glam, she had her light brown her down in voluminous waves.

As for Bryan, he wore a black T-shirt with a pair of baggy burnt orange trousers, a black leather bomber jacket with red and green stripes on the sides, and a pair of bright red sneakers.

The couple has been out and about a ton lately, especially in NYC, and Mariah’s outfits have been nothing short of perfect. Aside from this look, she was recently out on a date night when she wore a sheer black striped halterneck dress that revealed her braless cleavage and tiny black thong underneath.

Mariah’s black fitted maxi dress featured sheer stripes across the entire frock while being completely see-through. The singer chose to go braless underneath, showing off her black thong through the skirt. She styled the dress with a long black duster coat on top, a pair of black strappy heels, and oversized black sunglasses. As for her glam, she had her long blonde hair down and parted to the side in loose waves.