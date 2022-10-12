Mariah Carey Reveals Her Lingerie Under Sheer Dress & Holds Hands With Bryan Tanaka On Date Night

Mariah Carey is always making a statement with her outfits and that’s exactly what she did while out with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, in NYC on Oct. 12. The 53-year-old rocked a sheer black striped halterneck dress that revealed her braless cleavage and tiny black thong underneath.

Mariah’s black fitted maxi dress featured stripes across the entire frock while being completely see-through. She chose to go braless underneath, showing off her black thong through the skirt. She styled the dress with a long black duster coat on top, a pair of black strappy heels, and oversized black sunglasses. As for her glam, she had her long blonde hair down and parted to the side in loose waves.

As for Bryan, he chose to go with a much more casual look of light-wash, fitted jeans, a black V-neck T-shirt, and a black leather bomber jacket with patches on the front. He topped his look off with a black baseball cap and black sneakers.

Mariah has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she was out in NYC last week when she wore a long-sleeve brown sequin dress with a cowl neckline. The skintight dress showed off ample cleavage and was cinched in at the waist. Mariah accessorized with a massive diamond butterfly necklace and dangling diamond earrings.

Aside from this look, she performed at Global Citizen when she wore an extremely plunging gold sequin gown that put her cleavage on full display. The sleeveless gown featured gold sequins on the bodice while the skirt was see-through and covered in glitter.