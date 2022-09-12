Mariah Carey Selling $6.5M Atlanta Mansion With Recording Booth & More: Photos

Mariah Carey, 53, put her gorgeous Atlanta, GA home up for sale and is asking for a whopping $6.5 million. The singer‘s incredible 12,575-square-foot pad, which is being held by Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International, spans 4 acres of gated land and has amazing features that would make it a dream home for just about anyone. It includes tennis courts, a customized kitchen, home theater, workout room, and a pool house.

Although that could be enough to get anyone’s attention, the home also includes a recording booth on the third floor. If the buyer is anything like Mariah and loves music, it would be a perfect match! It’s unclear when the songstress had the recording room installed, but since the COVID pandemic kept many people home a couple of years ago, we wouldn’t be surprised if she took full advantage of it then.

Mariah’s home going up for sale comes just a few months after it was broken into. In Aug., three suspects were arrested in Miami, FL for breaking into the home in July, when she was away, and they were taken into custody. Luckily, no one was hurt, and we can bet security was increased shortly after.

When Mariah’s not making headlines for selling her eye-catching homes, she’s doing so for her head-turning looks. The “Dreamlover” crooner wowed during an outing in New York City two weeks ago. She wore a flattering nude-colored long-sleeve dress that looked great on her and platform shoes. She also had her long hair down and added sunglasses as she walked outside of a Manhattan building and smiled at onlookers.

Mariah also recently got attention for being a guest on Meghan Markle‘s podcast, Archetypes. She talked about the meaning of the word “diva” and explained how it can be looked at as a good and bad thing. She also told Meghan she thought she had her own “diva” moments, and although the comment “stopped” the Duchess of Sussex in her “tracks,” Mariah later admitted she called her a diva “in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!!”