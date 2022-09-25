Mariah Carey Is A Golden Goddess In Plunging Sequin Gown For Global Citizen Concert: Watch

Mariah Carey, 53, made a lasting impression with her incredible set at the Global Citizen Festival concert in New York, NY on Sept. 24. The singer wore an eye-catching gold sequin gown that was sleeveless and had a plunging front, during her time on stage. She also had her long wavy hair down and accessorized with a gorgeous necklace and earrings as she wowed the crowd with her beauty and talent.

Global Citizen Honey and Heartbreaker pic.twitter.com/J3kSLQXJaA — 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 (𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭) (@accessmimimedia) September 25, 2022

She sang some of her biggest hits, including “We Belong Together,” “Honey,” and “Heartbreaker,” at the exciting event and fans took to social media to share numerous videos of some of her most memorable moments. She also talked to her fans during breaks and even gave a shout out to her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, before singing “Always Be My Baby” to them.

mariah carey – we belong together (climax) live at global citizen… she tore pic.twitter.com/e07bS3s4B4 — jay. (@jaylambily) September 25, 2022

As videos of her performance started making their way across social media, Mariah’s fans were quick to comment and most of them loved her time at the event. “She was so confident and her voice soared,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “I need more.” A third gushed, “OMG she sounds so good” and a fourth shared that her incredible voice seemed to be “effortless.”

Before Mariah made a lasting impression at the concert, she made headlines for appearing on Meghan Markle‘s podcast, Archetypes. She talked about the meaning of the word “diva,” on the episode, and discussed how her life was before she was signed to a record label and became an overnight sensation. She also fearlessly told the Duchess of Sussex she feels she’s had her own “diva moments” since being in the spotlight.

“Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about ‘The Duality of Diva’,” Mariah later tweeted on Sept. 2. “Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!!”

Another recent moment that made headlines was when Mariah and Millie Bobby Brown hilariously recreated the opening scene of her 1997 music video for “Honey.” The epic TikTok video also featured Millie’s boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi and Mariah’s twins. “Go eat a buffet,” the songstress captioned the post, referring to the content.