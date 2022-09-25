Mariah Carey Is A Golden Goddess In Plunging Sequin Gown For Global Citizen Concert: Watch

Mariah Carey looked confident and glorious while singing some of her biggest hits to an enthusiastic crowd while on stage at the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday night.

By:
September 25, 2022 3:17PM EDT
View gallery
Olivia Rodrigo American Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles , California, USA - 21 Nov 2021
Mariah Carey Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2022
Olivia Wilde 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere, 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival, Spain - 17 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey, 53, made a lasting impression with her incredible set at the Global Citizen Festival concert in New York, NY on Sept. 24. The singer wore an eye-catching gold sequin gown that was sleeveless and had a plunging front, during her time on stage. She also had her long wavy hair down and accessorized with a gorgeous necklace and earrings as she wowed the crowd with her beauty and talent.

She sang some of her biggest hits, including “We Belong Together,” “Honey,” and “Heartbreaker,” at the exciting event and fans took to social media to share numerous videos of some of her most memorable moments. She also talked to her fans during breaks and even gave a shout out to her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, before singing “Always Be My Baby” to them.

As videos of her performance started making their way across social media, Mariah’s fans were quick to comment and most of them loved her time at the event. “She was so confident and her voice soared,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “I need more.” A third gushed, “OMG she sounds so good” and a fourth shared that her incredible voice seemed to be “effortless.”

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey at the Global Citizen concert. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Before Mariah made a lasting impression at the concert, she made headlines for appearing on Meghan Markle‘s podcast, Archetypes. She talked about the meaning of the word “diva,” on the episode, and discussed how her life was before she was signed to a record label and became an overnight sensation. She also fearlessly told the Duchess of Sussex she feels she’s had her own “diva moments” since being in the spotlight.

Mariah Carey
Another photo of Mariah on stage. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

“Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about ‘The Duality of Diva’,” Mariah later tweeted on Sept. 2. “Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!!”

Another recent moment that made headlines was when Mariah and Millie Bobby Brown hilariously recreated the opening scene of her 1997 music video for “Honey.” The epic TikTok video also featured Millie’s boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi and Mariah’s twins. “Go eat a buffet,” the songstress captioned the post, referring to the content.

More From Our Partners

ad