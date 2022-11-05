Mariah Carey Hilariously Reads Jimmy Fallon His ‘Naughty List’ In Bed: Watch

Mariah Carey, 52, got cheeky with Jimmy Fallon on the Nov. 4 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! The singer was promoting her new children’s book, The Christmas Princess, during her appearance and hilariously talked to the talk show host about his “naughty list” while sitting on the bottom of a two-story bed, which can be seen in the clip above. She relaxed on a lower section of the two-story bed as she wore a silky red robe-style dress, and Jimmy sat on the top section in patterned pajamas.

The clip started off with Jimmy waking up to a text message that told him he was on “the naughty list” this year. After he said his Christmas was “ruined,” Mariah suddenly appeared as she asked, “Did someone say Christmas?” He then talked to her about the text, which he claimed was from Santa Claus, and being on the “naughty list” and she went on to read a funny list of all the “bad stuff” he did, which included telling “Elon Musk to buy Twitter” and causing “the drama on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. She then said if Santa wasn’t going to give him a gift this year, she would, before she handed him a copy of her book and the audience cheered. She also gave everyone in the audience a free copy of the book.

In addition to her bed skit on The Tonight Show, Mariah sat down for an interview in the studio and read an excerpt from The Christmas Princess, which can be seen in the video above. She wore a stylish black dress and had her long hair down as she talked about “Little Mariah” and her Christmas adventures in the picture book.

Before Mariah’s appearance on The Tonight Show, she took to Instagram to share a video of herself unboxing the new books, which came out on Nov. 1. Her adorable daughter Monroe, 11, also made a cameo in the clip as she asked her mom to show the fans the fairies, including one who was illustrated to look like her. “I hope you enjoy reading it with your loved ones this holiday season 🎄👸,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

When Mariah’s not getting attention for her new Christmas book, she’s getting to for her outings. On the same day of her Tonight Show appearance, the talented star turned heads as she walked outside in New York City with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. She looked incredible in a black mini dress under a long black coat and was all smiles as she stayed close to the hunk.