KarJenner Pal Zack Bia Reveals Whether He’d Want To DJ At Kardashian Christmas Party (Exclusive)

Zack Bia confirms he’d be more than willing to DJ the famous annual Kardashian Christmas party. It is widely known that the Kardashian family Christmas card is always a huge deal, but so are their holiday parties. The nightlife promoter, 27, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and shared his thoughts while on the red carpet showing his support for the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022.

“Of course! That’s the best party,” the Los Angeles socialite, 26, confessed when asked if he’d be willing to DJ for the A-list affair. It’s no surprise that Zack would consider spinning at the exclusive event as he’s known for having several connections to Kylie Jenner and her crew, and works as a promoter for KarJenner go-to’s and celeb hotspots Delilah and The Nice Guy.

Zack most recently returned from Miami where he celebrated Drake’s 36th birthday party. “Just celebrating a great guy. He was really happy with it and we were there to celebrate him so just happy to be there,” Zack said. “I have the privilege of being in some very special rooms and being around some amazing people.”

He’s also been busy touring with Post Malone for his Twelve Carat Tour which wraps Nov. 16. “I’m forever indebted to Post, one of my favorite artists, one of my favorite people and it’s just been a whole different life,” Zack admitted. “Waking up in a new city every day, kind of getting in that rhythm and now that I’m back home in LA it feels like things have completely changed.

Zack opened up about his experiences while stepping out on the red carpet for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, which is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $600 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.