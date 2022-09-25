Post Malone Hospitalized After Canceling Boston Show & Reveals He’s Having ‘Difficulty Breathing’

Post Malone has been hospitalized. The rapper, 27, revealed he’s having some health challenges via Instagram after cancelling his Boston show at the TD Garden on Saturday, Sept. 24. “Boston, I love y’all so f—— much. On tour, I usually wake up about 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” he began in a message posted to his Twitter account. The message came just a week after he was also hospitalized in St. Louis after bruising his ribs after he fell into a hole on stage at the Enterprise Center.

“I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before,” the Syracuse, New York native went on. “I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight,” the dad of one added.

“I’m so f—— sorry. Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now,” Post — née Austin Richard Post — promised. “Once again, I’m so f—— sorry, I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon. I’m so sorry.”

The “Rockstar” rapper is currently on his Twelve Carat Tour, which kicked off in Omaha on Sept. 10, 2022 in support of his album Twelve Carat Toothache released earlier this year. He has 33 shows booked with supporting act Roddy Ricch, scheduled through to Nov. 16, 2022 in Los Angeles. It’s unclear if additional shows are also cancelled: his next step was set to be in Cleveland, Ohio on Sept. 27.

I was at the second show In Toronto and you killed it as much as I could see at the end of ur show you were feeling some pain..Just rest up your fans understand we wanna see better!!🤍 pic.twitter.com/9oZl4To5kA — Tanesha (@flareforhair) September 25, 2022

Fans have taken to Twitter to share well wishes for Post Malone. “I was at the second show In Toronto and you killed it as much as I could see at the end of ur show you were feeling some pain..Just rest up your fans understand we wanna see better!!” one posted. “Get well soon posty,” another added.