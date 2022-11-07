John Mayer, 45, & Kiernan Shipka, 22, Spotted On Dinner Date After He’s Slammed By Taylor Swift In New Song

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka were seen meeting up to get a bite at Giorgio Baldi on Sunday, November 6. The musician, 45, and actress, 22, were both spotted arriving separately at the Santa Monica eatery in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair reportedly spent four hours at the restaurant and onlookers told the outlet that John even began singing to Kiernan later in the evening.

As John arrived, he rocked a warm, black jacket over an olive-green t-shirt, along with gray pants and white sneakers for the evening. Kiernan rocked a long, black charcoal trenchcoat, over black pants and a pair of burgundy heels. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star looked gorgeous with her blonde hair parted down the middle, as they arrived at the restaurant.

The Santa Monica date wasn’t the first time that John and Kiernan were seen out together. The “Your Body is a Wonderland” singer was seen meeting with the actress at the Sunset Strip’s Tower Bar to get drinks back in February. The pair were seen embracing as they arrived for the evening out together.

The dinner date came about two weeks after John’s ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, 32, dropped her latest album Midnights on October 21. Shortly after the record dropped, the “Anti-Hero” singer’s fans quickly started speculating that the track “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” referred to her romance with John, which she also sang about in her Speak Now song “Dear John.” Fans drew a parallel between a line from the 2010 song, and the lyric where Taylor sings, “I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19,” in the Midnights tune. Fans thought that lines like “Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first,” were written about the Sob Rock star.

John wasn’t the only one of Taylor’s exes that fans began theorizing that she had referred to on Midnights. Fans also suggested that the mention of “April 29” in the bonus track “High Infidelity” was a reference to Calvin Harris. Taylor also gave a nod to her boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn on the opening song “Lavender Haze.”