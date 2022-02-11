John Mayer, 44, Spotted Hugging & Grabbing Drinks With ‘Mad Men’ Star Kiernan Shipka, 22

The singer wrapped his arms around the young actress at Hollywood hotspot Tower Bar, where John has been known to romance his A-list dates in the past.

New couple alert? Fans must certainly be trying to wrap their heads around the news of John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka being out together in Los Angeles on Thursday (February 10). The “Your Body is a Wonderland” singer, 44, was spotted grabbing a drink with the 22-year-old Mad Men alum at the Hollywood hotspot Tower Bar on the famed Sunset Strip. The pair seemed to be enjoying themselves immensely, as John even wrapped his arms around Keirnan for a big hug at one moment.

Although there is no official word if the two A-listers are romantically linked or merely just friends, John and Kiernan are certainly well acquainted. Just this past summer, Kiernan attended a listening party for John’s album Sob Rock at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star was also snapped at John’s birthday party just four months ago, where she posed alongside Cassie David while holding hoodies with an image of John as the “birthday boy.”

Even if the relationship between the pair is simply platonic, romance rumors are bound to circulate, as the Tower Bar has been a happening haven for John to woo his Tinseltown beauties in the past. Back in July 2013, the musician wined and dined Katy Perry at the famed establishment. Ahead of the Oscars in 2020, John and his pal Andy Cohen reportedly took a seat at the Tower Bar with John’s ex Jennifer Aniston and her gal pal to enjoy dessert together.

John — who has also dated the likes of Taylor Swift, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jessica Simpson — is currently not known to be linked with anyone romantically, despite his close encounter with Kiernan. Meanwhile, the young actress is also said to be single. She’s had her fair share of dating Hollywood royalty, however, as she has been linked with Gary Oldman’s son Charlie and Sofia Coppola’s cousin Christian Coppola.