Kim Kardashian Is Sleek In Black Leather Gown For LACMA’s Art & Film Gala: Photos

Kim Kardashian was a vision in a fitted leather gown by Balenciaga featuring their signature glove detail. The reality star, 41, stunned as she posed on the blue carpet at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles. The dress ended in a dramatic train adding to the evening vibe of the ensemble, and she kept the rest of the look simple with just a pointy shoe. She opted for a beachy wave through her blonde-dyed hair, keeping her makeup bold in neutral tones with long lashes and a defined lip.

The appearance marks Kim’s first carpet back on the west coast after a short trip to New York for an unidentified reason. Earlier this week, however, she shared highlights from her mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday via social media. The theme of the soirée was “You’ve Been Kriss’d” — meaning all the attendees came dressed in their best past Kris fashion looks! Kim opted for her mom’s emerald green sequin dress with a white collar and bow tie from the family’s epic 2011 Christmas card. “Does this one look familiar guys? From our Christmas card 10 years ago?” the SKKN By Kim founder said over a selfie filmed video as she also showed off her short black wig to emulate her ‘momager’s style.

Kim has been sporting Balenciaga almost non-stop since the summer of 2021, working with designer Demna on a series of looks that have been both sleek and sexy but also athleisure inspired. The Hulu star has also appeared in two campaigns for the luxury label, including one which was shot at her Hidden Hills home. Notably, ex-husband Kanye West had a longstanding creative relationship with Demna — however, Balenciaga was one of the many brands that dropped the Chicago native after he made offensive anti-semitic remarks on social media.

Kim was joined by her sister Kendall Jenner, 27, on the carpet who stunned in a sheer black number. The two sisters recently helped design their own handbag collection with Judith Leiber Couture alongside Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

The annual LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Art + Film gala is aimed at raising money to help underwrite the organization’s efforts to include film in their programming. This year’s event, chaired by Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio, honored filmmaker Park Chan-wook and artist Helen Pashgian.