Billie Eilish Is All Smiles While Out in Bike Shorts After Halloween With New BF Jesse Rutherford

Image Credit: Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

​Happier than ever? It looked like Billie Eilish had something to smile about while out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The “Bad Guy” songstress, 20, beamed as she made her way around town just days after debuting her relationship with singer Jesse Rutherford, 31.

Billie didn’t look like she had a care in world as she stepped out on the cool California day donning black bike shorts and an airbrushed tee shirt. Giving the look her signature edge, the SoCal native sported chunky Nikes and topped her jet-black locks off with a small ball cap.

While Billie was clearly smitten, fans seemed a little less gung-ho about the couple, who share a decade-plus age gap. The pair appeared to prod critics with their 2022 Halloween costumes, where they dressed like caricatures of a baby and an old man. Making sure everyone saw the stunt, the musicians made their romance “Instagram official” in their looks.

Although Billie fans are wary of the relationship, the star’s inner circle is said to be supportive of the relationship. In fact, a source close to Billie revealed Jesse had already met the “Ocean Eyes” singer’s parents EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

“She’s fallen for him and vice versa,” the insider dished. “She has introduced him to her parents, and they think he is a total gentleman. They believe that they complement each other well. They trust him and he is sincere and only wants to make sure she is happy.”

Matthew has the ultimate vote of confidence via Billie’s brother and close collaborator Finneas O’Connell, 25. The source said the producer’s own friendship with Jesse made him believe the singer has the right intentions. “It helped a lot that Jesse was friends with Billie’s brother Finneas too because he is the toughest critic and is so overprotective of her,” the insider explained to HL.