Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Dresses As A Sexy Grinch For Halloween: Watch

Eminem's daughter, Hailie, looked fabulous when she dressed up as a sexy Grinch in a new Halloween transformation video.

By:
October 31, 2022 12:05PM EDT
hailie jade
View gallery
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Couple Justin and Hailey Bieber arrive at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood in their unique Halloween costumes. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Paris Hilton arrives at Vas Morgan’s The Shining Halloween Themed Party. Pictured: Paris Hilton BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ALEXJR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and this year’s Halloween costume was no different. The 26-year-old posted a video of herself on Instagram, before and after dressing up as the Grinch and her final costume was fabulous. Hailie wore a furry green crop top and a mini skirt with a Santa hat.

Hailie posted the video with the caption, “stealin christmas since ’95.” At the beginning of the video, she rocked a brown sweatshirt with no makeup on before panning to her all dressed up. She wore a spaghetti-strap green crop top that was completely covered in fur and she styled the top with a skintight, high-waisted skirt.

Her waist was cinched in with a thick black patent leather belt while elbow-length black leather gloves and a red Santa hat tied her look together. As for her glam, Hailie had her brown hair down in perfect curls while a sultry smokey eye, voluminous lashes, and a nude matte lip completed her look.

Hailie has been gearing up for Halloween since last week, and just the other day, Hailie posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a tiny white ribbed crop top that was more of a bralette than a shirt and styled it with a dark gray skeleton hoodie.

In the mirror selfie, Hailie wore a high-neck, white ribbed crop top that had a scooped hem right under her chest. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in the shirt and she styled it with high-waisted gray elastic sweatpants. On top of her cropped shirt, she threw on an oversized gray zip-up hoodie that had a white skeleton pattern on the front.

More From Our Partners

ad