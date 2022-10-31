‘DWTS’ Duo Heidi & Artem ‘Focused’ On ‘Bigger & Better’ Performances After Bottom 2 Scare (Exclusive)

Heidi D’Amelio isn’t ready for her time on Dancing With The Stars to come to an end! The reality TV star and her DWTS partner Artem Chigvintsev opened up about their game plan following a brief moment facing elimination, as they prepare for Halloween NIght! “It sucked so bad! The focus really is, let’s not let that ever happen again!” Heidi told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I feel like I always want to be pushed, but after that, it was like, I need to go beyond.”

Artem explained that the pair will be getting super spooky for Halloween Night, and continue to put Heidi’s skills to the test! “We’re going to make it something really scary, I’ve been working really hard to make that possible,” he explained. “We’re doing a tango and being these weird creatures that I don’t really know what to identify as, other than like wild monsters.” The pro added, “I hope the judges like it, but more importantly, I hope the audience likes it, because at the end of the day, they’re voting.”

He continued, “We’re working hard to make sure that we accomplish with the judges, they’ve been telling us for weeks to make it better and make it bigger, and we’re really trying to focus on that aspect, as well, and just pray that is going to be enough to go on to the next week. The bottom 2 is not fun. It’s a horrible feeling.”

Heidi admitted that the most “challenging” thing for her in the competition has been “building confidence,” specifically when it comes to “remembering the choreography.” “I think performing and being a performer doesn’t come naturally for me,” said the self-proclaimed introvert. “I also didn’t realize just how much work went into this. I have such a respect for all these dancers everybody that’s involved. It’s a lot and it’s been a little crazy adjusting but you know, we’re in it, so let’s do it.”

The D’Amelio Show star also said this experience has been a “wonderful opportunity to share” with her daughter, Charli D’Amelio. “We’re already close just because of the nature of everything that’s happened with our family and social media, but I love having the opportunity to spend this time with her, at a time where she’d be in college and doing her own thing, so I’m gonna soak it in,” Heidi gushed. The mom of two added that she and Charli jokingly get competitive with each other, and “go back and forth every day,” but everyone “gets a kick out of it!”

A new episode of Dancing With The Stars airs tonight, Oct 31, at 8 PM ET on Disney+! Be sure to tune in and vote!