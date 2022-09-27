Carrie Ann Inaba Brings Elvis’ ‘Electricity’ to ‘DWTS’ & Praises ‘Heartfelt & Human’ Competition

Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba continues to bring her fashion A-game to the ballroom, this week stealing the show in a sequin Galvin gown for Elvis Week! The longtime judge spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE moment after the live show to dish on her look, as well as share her thoughts on the season thus far. “Beyond all the glitz and glam I do want to point out that It really is a special season and there are a lot more beginners compared to last season,” she told HL. “Last season we had many potential mirror ball trophy winners who came into the ballroom from day 1. This season, while the levels are varied the contestants have a very heartfelt and human quality and I am loving it.”

The most emotional moment of the evening was, once again, Selma Blair‘s performance, as she powered through her MS battle and put on an acrobatic display. Her bestie, Sarah Michelle Gellar, joined the rest of the viewers in tears and applause after the Cruel Intentions star nailed her jive with partner Sasha Farber. “Everyone really brought their A game tonight. Standout performances,” Carrie Ann gushed. “Vinny [Guadagnino] made such a great impression after last week, I was proud of him and now I feel like he is in it to win it. I would also say Wayne [Brady] took the notes we gave him last week and incorporated them into his performance and ended Elvis night with a bang. Daniel [Durant] was impressive, he continues to inspire and proves that dance and expression are so much more than a sound, they are a feeling that you can tell lives inside him and his movements.”

“Finally shout out to Joseph [Baena] who handled the curveball of having his partner replaced and I was really impressed with how he adapted and did so well. It was clear Elvis was in the building tonight!” she added.

Now, the real winner of the night was Carrie Ann’s Elvis-inspired, jaw-dropping look! “Tonight my fashion inspiration was just to represent the electricity that Elvis used to bring to every performance. I chose a turquoise, sequin gown that felt like a modern Vegas,” she explained. “f I was going to see Elvis perform and I wanted him to see me in the audience, from one Capricorn to another, I would have worn that dress. I really wanted to do a slick back pony with a center comb, because my preference in real life is a side comb, but just like the show, it is important to keep evolving and trying new things, so we tried a new look. We played a little bit more with makeup than we normally do, and we had a great time!”

Carrie Ann’s stylist, Rhonda Spies, told HL that the look was “accentuated with stunning jewelry from DJULA, Kallati and Dena Kemp,” while her MUA Marilyn Lee Spiegel, explained the “makeup for week 2 was inspired by her electric blue gown.” “I gave her an extended blue eyeshadow shape, using Danessa Myricks Colorfix Cream in Fireworks and Colorfix Foil in Milky Way (on the inner lid) and Pixi Beauty Glitter-y Eye Quad in Blue Pearl dabbed on her lids gave extra sparkle,” she revealed. “I used some new Tarte products to perfect her skin and give her a glow: Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer and Shape Tape Glow Wand, and I used Shape Tape Glow Bronzer in Deep Bronze to contour her stunning features.”

Finally, as Carrie Ann mentioned, she took a risk with her hair, courtesy of stylist Glenn Nutley, who explained he “smoothed out her hair with a straight blowdry and tamed any flyaways with Oribe superfine hairspray.”

In the end, the judge shared that on Elvis night, in particular, she “had an opportunity to inhale the moment and really sit in the uniqueness of this season and appreciate what was happening.” “It just feels so good to be a part of this season but I do have to admit that the pace of going 2 hours with no commercial breaks is non-stop and quite honesty thrilling. Having the live audience back in the ballroom is also so special,” she said. “Last night I could hardly sleep as I was so excited for tonights show. After 31 seasons to lose sleep the night before work because you are so excited is a beautiful gift that I do not take for granted.”

Be sure to tune in to Dancing With The Stars on Disney+ every Monday!