Charli D’Amelio Looks Unrecognizable As Marge Simpson During Disney+ Night On ‘DWTS’: Photos

Charli D’Amelio is already giving off major Halloween vibes. For her Disney+ Night performance on Dancing With the Stars, Charli and Mark Ballas dressed up as Marge and Homer Simpson for their routine. They didn’t hold back with their transformations.

Charli was covered in head-to-toe yellow body paint, as was Mark. The TikTok star wore a tall blue wig for her performance, along with a green dress, red shoes, and red necklace. “Not only am I learning a new style of jazz, I’m doing it with Marge Simpson’s wig on my head,” the 18-year-old said in her performance package. “I’m a little nervous about the wig in the performance… I’m gonna have to dive in hair first.”

Charli and Mark danced a jazz routine to The Simpsons theme song during Disney+ Night. Their performance earned all 9s from the judges, totaling 36 out of 40. “It was so good I didn’t want it to end,” Bruno Tonioli told the pair. Carrie Ann Inaba called the performance “brilliance in the ballroom.”

After the performance, Charli told DWTS co-host Alfonso Ribeiro had hundreds of bobby pins holding in her blue Marge wig. “It’s not heavy which is nice but it’s tight. There’s about 300 bobby pins in my head right now,” she admitted.

Charli and Mark have remained at the top of the leaderboard since the show’s premiere. However, they’re facing stiff competition from Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, as well as Wayne Brady and Witney Carson. Charli’s mom, Heidi D’Amelio, is only two points behind her daughter with partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Disney+ Night featured so many amazing transformations. Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten dressed up as Sarah Sanderson and Billy Butcherson from Hocus Pocus 2. Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach transformed into Hercules and Megara from Disney’s Hercules. Charli has survived another week of the competition. Sam Champion was eliminated at the end of Disney+ Night. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on Disney+.