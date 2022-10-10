‘DWTS’ Recap: A New Couple Is Eliminated After A Tough Bottom 2 Decision

This will be unlike any Disney Night in Dancing With the Stars history. The October 10 episode is Disney+ night, and the 13 remaining couples will dazzle us with the magic of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and more during this unforgettable night. The first performance of the night is from Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach.

Joseph and Daniella dance the Charleston to “A Star Is Born” from Hercules. Joseph goes shirtless for his performance and admits he identifies a lot with Hercules. Joseph says he was bullied when he was younger because he was overweight, so he’s made it his goal to be in shape.

Joseph Baena Kicks Off Disney+ Night

Len Goodman tells Joseph and Daniella, “It was fun, it was bright, it was lively.” However, he admits that the routine was a little bit overloaded with tricks. Derek Hough says that the “Charleston parts were really really good.” Bruno Tonioli didn’t mind all the “tricks” in the routine. “Overall, it was very good,” he says, but adds that Joseph lost his timing at times. Carrie Ann Inaba feels like Joseph is a “contender” but tells him to watch his musicality because sometimes he rushes. Joseph and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 28 out of 40.

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke dance the Paso Doble to “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman. Derek admits that he “can’t help but root” for Sam. Bruno says that the performance got a “bit monolithic,” and Sam “nearly dropped” Cheryl at the end. Len commends Sam for being such a showman but says he needs “stronger posture.” Sam and Cheryl scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; Derek = 6; Bruno = 6. Total Score = 25 out of 40.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong dazzle with their jazz routine to “Remember Me” from Coco. She starts out the performance by showing off her amazing vocals. When it’s over, she runs over to hug her son, DJ, who is watching his mom from the audience. “You danced with your heart tonight,” Bruno raves. He says she was so “fluid and dynamic at the same time.”

Carrie Ann declares Jordin and Brandon’s performance was “spectacular.” Len adds that this was Jordin’s “best dance to date.” Derek is proud that Jordin worked on her turns and nailed them. Jordin and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 34 out of 40.

Wayne Brady Delivers His Best Performance Yet

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson wow in the ballroom with their perfect jazz routine to “Wait For It” from Hamilton. Carrie Ann is near tears over the “beautiful, creative, and so incredibly rhythmic” performance. “You keep delivering week after week,” Len says. “That was exceptional.” Wayne begins to cry over the kind words. “Everything about that was absolutely sensational,” Derek tells Wayne and Witney. Wayne and Witney scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 36 out of 40.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart dance the quickstep to “Finally Free” from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Len points out that Daniel’s frame was better, but there were “too many moments that just didn’t gel.” Derek disagrees with Len. He loved the storytelling. However, he did agree that there were “moments where the footwork went a little bit wrong.” Carrie Ann doesn’t hold back. “You made a lot of mistakes,” she tells Daniel. However, when he did do the proper technique, Carrie Ann says it was great! Daniel and Britt’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 29 out of 40.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko bring the energy with their fun and lively Charleston to “Dig A Little Deeper” from The Princess and the Frog. Derek calls Shangela the “most incredible performer.” Bruno says the performance was “so powerful” and “so strong.” Len loves that Shangela and Gleb are not playing it safe. He praises Shangela and Gleb for the routine being so “full of content” and “full of energy.” Len adds, “I’m full of praise.” Shangela and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 32 out of 40.

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev shine with their Viennese waltz to “Chim Chim Cher-ee” from Mary Poppins. “You’ve never been better. You exuded stardust,” Bruno says. Len wishes they had been in hold for longer, but he likes that they “kept the Viennese waltz feeling from start to finish.” Derek tells Heidi that she had the “best frame of the night” so far. “It was pretty, it was clean, it was precise,” he says. Heidi and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 34 out of 40.



Jessie James Decker & Selma Blair Improve

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy bring their A-game to the ballroom with their performance to “Mr. Blue Sky” from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. “That was out of this world, girl. You have everything you need to win this competition,” Carrie Ann tells Gabby. Len commends Gabby for doing things the “right way, not the easy way.” Derek admits, “That was a very difficult routine, and you nailed it.” Gabby and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 36 out of 40.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater rock out with their samba to “Life is a Highway” from Cars. Ahead of the performance, Trevor was nervous about his new shoulder injury. Len isn’t a fan of his performance. He points out that Trevor’s legs were “too flex throughout.” However, he says that Trevor “coped well with a very difficult performance.” Both Derek and Carrie Ann think that the actual dancing is really good, but they notice that Trevor doesn’t seem full confident on the dance floor. Trevor and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 28 out of 40.



Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki dance the samba to “Il Gatto E La Volpe” from Luca. Derek calls Vinny a “sensational performer” and says he did a “great job” with the samba. Bruno appreciates how well of a performer Vinny is, but his samba was “far from perfect.” Carrie Ann admits that Vinny has “far improved from last week.” Len agrees that Vinny’s made a “huge improvement,” and this was “by far” his best dance. Vinny and Koko’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 29 out of 40.

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber dance an adorable quickstep to “The Muppet Show Theme” from The Muppet Show. Bruno raves that Selma “didn’t go wrong once.” Len applauds Selma and Sahsa for a “proper Disney dance” that was “clean and clear.” Derek adds that Selma did “a great job” this week. Selma and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 32 out of 40.

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten get spooky with their sensational jive to “One Way Or Another” from Hocus Pocus 2. They’re dressed up as Sarah Sanderson and Billy Butcherson. “That was by far your best performance,” Carrie Ann says. “You nailed every moment of that.” Len commends Jessie for her massive improvement. “Honestly, from start to finish it was a really, really solid performance,” Derek says. Bruno declares that was “wicked” in the best possible way. Jessie and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 7; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 31 out of 40.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas end the night with an incredible jazz routine to The Simpsons theme song. Charli dances the entire routine with a huge blue wig. “I didn’t like it. I loved it,” Len declares. Derek thinks this routine is about to go viral. “It was so good I didn’t want it to end,” Bruno says. Carrie Ann simply says it was “brilliance in the ballroom.” Charli and Mark’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 36 out of 40.

Disney+ Night Results

The first couple of Disney+ Night who is safe is Jordin and Brandon. Other couples who are safe include Gabby and Val, Selma and Sasha, Heidi and Artem, Shangela and Gleb, Joseph and Daniella, Charli and Mark, Wayne and Witney, Jessie and Alan, and Vinny and Koko.

The final couple declared safe before the bottom two is Daniel and Britt. This means that Trevor and Emma are in the bottom two with Sam and Cheryl. The judges now deliver their verdicts. Carrie Ann chooses to save Trevor and Emma. Bruno also chooses to save Trevor and Emma. Now it goes to Derek. He saves Trevor and Emma, which means Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke have been eliminated.