‘Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes & Madelaine Petsch Dress Up As The Sanderson Sisters From ‘Hocus Pocus’

The ladies of Riverdale teamed up for their take on the iconic witches from Hocus Pocus for Halloween. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch were spotted heading to a spooky shindig in West Hollywood on Saturday, Oct. 29 dressed as the famous Disney characters Sarah, Mary and Winifred Sanderson, who were played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler in the 1993 comedy.

With the movie’s fans in a frenzy over the sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, being released earlier this month, it looks like the actresses picked quite the relevant costume choice. And they nailed it! Lili rocked a pink corset and velvet mini skirt, Camila donned a brown lace-up corset top and Madelaine brought up the rear in a neon green bodice and cape.

On Oct 1, Disney + released the long-awaited sequel Hocus Pocus 2, giving a chance for SJP, Bette and Kathy to reprise their iconic roles. This time around, the Sanderson sisters find themselves in 2022 Salem after two young girls, Becca and Izzy, accidentally light the Black Flame candle and revive the witches. The movie went onto become the streaming giant’s biggest movie debut ever.

Meanwhile, Whitney Peak, who plays Becca in the new reboot, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Hollywoodlife about the possibility of a third movie. “I mean, I would be down. But I don’t know if there is. I feel like everybody keeps asking me and I’m like, there is kind of a post-credits scene that leaves the door open, but you didn’t hear from me,” the Gossip Girl alum joked.

Whitney also raved about working with the trio of OG witches. “They’re so good at what they do,” she noted. “I mean, it’s hard to see them as just their individual selves. Sarah Jessica and Bette and Kathy, it’s hard to see them when they have the costumes and not be intimidated by them.”

She added, “It was very, very cool to watch them perform and be in character and just in and out of it. It was just very admirable.”