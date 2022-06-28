Camila Mendes’ Boyfriend & Dating History: Her Most Famous Romances To Date

Camila Mendes quickly rose to A-list status after landing the part of Veronica in the hit CW show, Riverdale. She has also branched out and acted with some of the industry’s other big names, such as Sophie Turner, in Netflix’s upcoming feature Strangers. When asked by Elle what fame means to her, Camila said, “You can use fame as an act of revenge. Fame is great as a tool for saying, ‘Look at me now.’ And I definitely felt that way in the beginning of my career. I was like, ‘Hey, all the exes that screwed me over! All the friendships where we had a falling out! Look! Being separated from you has actually been very good for me!’ But at the end of the day, that is not real.”

More About Camila Mendes Lili Reinhart & Camila Mendes Joke About Dating Their ‘Riverdale’ Co-Stars In Hilarious TikTok

Camila has a few exes she can certainly make jealous with all her success. However, she has been open about how tough dating can be in such a stressful industry. See below to read about Camila’s relationship history!

Ian Wallace

Mendes and cinematographer Ian Wallace dated between 2013 and 2017, per Heavy. For their third anniversary, the actress posted a since-deleted tribute to her former beau. “Three Years with this charmer,” she wrote alongside a photo with him. “Grateful for the endless inspiration and unconditional love that you give me. I love you so much, Ian Wallace, and I am lucky to fully experience just how rare and special you are. Happy Anniversary, love.” Unfortunately, they broke up not too long after their anniversary.

View Related Gallery Camila Mendes: Photos Camila Mendes Peoples Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2018 Wearing Etro Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Actress Camila Mendes wears a tiny bikini as she films a scene for the new Netflix movie 'Strangers' in Miami Beach, Florida, with extras and the movie staff. Pictured: Camila Mendes BACKGRID USA 2 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Victor Houston

Victor Houston and Camila began dating in 2018, and the Palm Springs actress confirmed the romance to E! News that year at Los Angeles’ Beautycon event. A source told the publication that the two had been dating since around April, and they knew each other from attending nearby high schools in Florida. Before the confirmation, Camila told Nylon that there was a “prospect” in her love life who wasn’t an actor. “And that’s, I think, why it’s so great. It’s somebody completely out of the industry. It’s funny because I’m more hesitant to talk about it because I don’t want him to read this,” she explained. Camila ended the relationship in August, as a source for E! News claimed she wasn’t “ready to be in this relationship anymore.”

Charles Melton

Camila and Charles Melton stirred up some dating rumors in Sept. 2018 when the actress shared a photo (seen below) of the cast of Riverdale on vacation. The snapshot showed Camila and Charles sharing a towel and looking a bit cozy. They went public with their relationship the following month and did not hide their romance at all from that point forward. “I did it because people were speculating. I want to be able to live a normal life. Like, ‘Yeah, I’m dating this person — so what?’ But I am the kind of person who’ll keep talking and then all of a sudden, I’ve said too much. Still, I want to be able to kiss him and not think about it,” she told Fox News in Dec. 2018 about why she stopped hiding her new relationship. In June 2019, the lovebirds were still going strong and were even spotted in a sweet embrace in Paris near the Eiffel Tower.

However, by the end of the year, the couple headed to splitsville. “Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now,” a source close to the couple told E! News in Dec. 2019. “Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves.”

Grayson Vaughan

Camila was spotted out and about with photographer Grayson Vaughan throughout the summer of 2020 and went Instagram official with him on Sept. 3 of that year with a PDA-filled picture. The photo showed the sweet couple kissing while on a private jet. “That long distance kind of love,” Camila said in the caption. However, their love had fizzled out by March of 2021, with a source confirming their breakup to E! News. “There was no drama at all, and they are still friends. Their relationship just ran its course,” the insider noted.